Video: Theatre Aquarius Releases First Single from IT’S A GOOD LIFE IF YOU DON’T WEAKEN World Premiere

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Theatre Aquarius has released a first-look video of “New Orleans Is Sinking” from the upcoming world-premiere musical IT’S A GOOD LIFE IF YOU DON’T WEAKEN, which will begin performances April 22 in Hamilton, Ontario.

The musical features songs by The Tragically Hip and is set in 2002. The story follows Waleed, an exiled journalist who arrives in Canada and forms a relationship with Kate, a local record store owner. As their connection develops, both are forced to confront questions of identity, responsibility, and belonging.

The score includes songs such as “Bobcaygeon,” “Ahead by a Century,” “New Orleans Is Sinking,” “Wheat Kings,” “Grace, Too,” “Blow at High Dough,” and “Courage.”

The cast includes Rebecca Auerbach, Dharma Bizier, Michelle Bouey, Karim Butt, Sameer Cash, Alyssa Curto, Brandon McGibbon, Kevin McLachlan, Ali Momen, Kale Penny, Talia Schlanger, and Tahirih Vejdani.

The creative team includes director Mary Francis Moore, orchestrations and music supervision by Bob Foster, choreography by Marc Kimelman, and a book by Ahmed Moneka and Jesse LaVercombe. Additional team members include music director Richard Evans, set designer Scott Penner, Costume Designer Joyce Padua, lighting designer Jason Hand, and sound designer Ranil Sonnadara.

IT’S A GOOD LIFE IF YOU DON’T WEAKEN will begin performances April 22 at Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton, Ontario.