Theatre Georgian Bay to Celebrate 10 Years With A Celebratory Community Event

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Theatre Georgian Bay is celebrating 10 Years of creativity, collaboration, and Shakespeare by the bay. A performing arts collective made up of theatre professionals and arts workers from across the region, Theatre Georgian Bay is best known for its annual outdoor productions of William Shakespeare's works. Bard on the Bay takes place annually in July and August at the Shipyards Amphitheatre in Collingwood, and over the last decade TGB has presented well-known titles like Romeo & Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, among many others. And now, it's time to party!

On Sunday April 26th, Theatre Georgian Bay invites community members to join the celebration at the Simcoe Street Theatre in Collingwood. Taking place from 1:00pm-4:00pm, the party will include complimentary food and beverages, games, and a silent auction. The event will feature a presentation of live music, highlights from the history of Theatre Georgian Bay, and the official cast announcement for the upcoming summer production of Twelfth Night. Twelfth Night was the inaugural show presented by the founding members of the Theatre Georgian Bay Collective upon its inception, and is now being revisited as a part of year-long anniversary celebrations.

Theatre Georgian Bay was founded in 2016 by twelve passionate artists from across the region who were inspired to create classical and Canadian theatre, including current TGB president, Nadia Hovan.

The public is invited to celebrate Theatre Georgian Bay's milestone anniversary at an open house reception and party on Sunday, April 26th at the Simcoe Street Theatre in Collingwood. Admission is free of charge, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Drop-ins and Walk-ins welcome. Anyone seeking additional information can contact the Theatre Georgian Bay collective by emailing theatregeorgianbay@gmail.com.