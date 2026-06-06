THE PRIDEFUL SINNERS To Return To Pride Toronto

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The Prideful Sinners will return to the Pride Toronto Central Stage on Saturday June 27th from 7pm - 8pm, with all new cast of the best performers from Toronto and beyond.

The Prideful Sinners is curated by award-winning Burlesque Artist, Red Tongued Raven. Dazzling costumes, one-of-a-kind stunts, and incredible dancers will take your breath away during this special presentation for Pride Toronto.

The cast includes: Aquarius Moon, Allysin Chaynes, Canary Quinn, Chella Bella, Gigi Lavande, Kuya Atay, Pastel Supernova and Red Tongued Raven.

The show is free and non-ticketed. Donations are encouraged upon entry to support Pride's festival-wide programming. Recommended audience age is 19+ or attending with parental supervision.

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