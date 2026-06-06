THE PRIDEFUL SINNERS To Return To Pride Toronto
Curated by Red Tongued Raven, the free show features Allysin Chaynes, Canary Quinn, and more.
The Prideful Sinners will return to the Pride Toronto Central Stage on Saturday June 27th from 7pm - 8pm, with all new cast of the best performers from Toronto and beyond.
The Prideful Sinners is curated by award-winning Burlesque Artist, Red Tongued Raven. Dazzling costumes, one-of-a-kind stunts, and incredible dancers will take your breath away during this special presentation for Pride Toronto.
The cast includes: Aquarius Moon, Allysin Chaynes, Canary Quinn, Chella Bella, Gigi Lavande, Kuya Atay, Pastel Supernova and Red Tongued Raven.
The show is free and non-ticketed. Donations are encouraged upon entry to support Pride's festival-wide programming. Recommended audience age is 19+ or attending with parental supervision.
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