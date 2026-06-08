THE EVERLASTING FRIENDSHIP OF BILLY & BINK to Make World Premiere at Toronto Fringe KidsFest

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The Everlasting Friendship of Billy & Bink is appearing as a part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival's KidsFest at Young People's Theatre from July 2 to July 12.

PUPPETS AND HUMANS ALIKE, meet Billy & Bink! A puppet and human brother duo who are also BEST FRIENDS! It's a perfect day until Bink finds out Billy is hiding a secret.

Said Dora-Nominated and Puppet Designer/Consultant, Adam Francis Proulx, "I saw my first Toronto Fringe at least a decade and a half ago. As much as times have changed, Fringe audiences have always embraced inventive, joyful theatre, and Billy & Bink feels like the perfect fit for that spirit. This show combines sharp comedy, heart, and some wonderful puppetry in a way that reminds us why live performance can feel so immediate and magical. At a time when audiences are craving connection, playfulness, and genuine surprise, this piece delivers all three with charm to spare. It's clever, weird, heartfelt, and, most importantly, an absolute blast."

The Everlasting Friendship of Billy & Bink is written (book & lyrics) and performed by Will Parry (Into the Woods, Koerner Hall). The creative team includes Andrew Lamb - Director/Dramaturg (3-Time Dora Award Nominee, Artistic Director of Roseneath Theatre), Chris Tsujiuchi - Composer/Music Director (Dora-Nominated for A Strange Loop, Soulpepper), Adam Francis Proulx - Pupper Designer/Consultant (Dora-Nominated for Emilio's A Million Chameleons, Toronto Fringe/Soho Playhouse - Off-Broadway).

THE EVERLASTING FRIENDSHIP OF BILLY & BINK

Appearing as a part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival's KidsFest Written (Book/Lyrics) & Performed by: Will Parry

Directed by: Andrew Lamb

Composed & Music Directed by: Chris Tsujiuichi

At Young People's Theatre

July 2 to July 12, 2026. Opening performance is July 2 at 12pm.

Run Time: Approximately 40 minutes with optional Q+A. No intermission. Age recommendation: 6-10 (but suitable for all)

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