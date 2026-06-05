Stratford Festival's Meighen Forum to Present Pride Week, TALES OF AN URBAN INDIAN, and More

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The Stratford Festival's Meighen Forum is launching its summer season with a month of conversations, performances, screenings, and cultural events designed to engage audiences both on and off the stage. The June lineup includes appearances by prominent Canadian figures, Pride celebrations, theatrical readings, live music, and the return of one of Canada's most distinctive theatrical experiences.

The season begins with the inaugural installment of the David Goldbloom and Friends interview series, featuring an in-depth conversation with the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson on June 6. The former Governor General, journalist, broadcaster, writer, and arts advocate will reflect on her career and contributions to Canadian public life. The event is currently selling fast.

Additional speaker events include Shakespeare scholar Ayanna Thompson discussing race and Shakespeare with Stratford company member Jessica B. Hill on June 12, followed by conversations celebrating acclaimed actor Graham Greene and exploring Shakespeare through Indigenous perspectives with artists Yvette Nolan, Waylon Lenk, and Reneltta Arluk.

The Forum's Pride Weekend programming, hosted by award-winning comedian Gavin Crawford, will take place June 13–14. Events include Laughing Out Proud: Queer Comedy in Canada, featuring comedians Martha Chaves and Tom Hearn, and The Importance of Being Authentic: Beyond Queer Stereotypes, with comedian Brandon Ash-Mohammed and screenwriter JP Larocque discussing representation on stage and screen.

The June schedule also includes a double-bill reading of Love, Tom and Have You Talked To My Mother?, two plays by Julia Rank inspired by Stratford Festival founder Tom Patterson, as well as a screening of This Above All: The Theatrical Life of Antoni Cimolino, followed by a live Q&A with the outgoing artistic director.

On June 22, Larry Larson and Larry's Jazz Guys will return for an evening of jazz standards and storytelling as part of the popular Monday Night Music series.

Rounding out the month is Tales of an Urban Indian, Darrell Dennis's acclaimed play presented by Talk is Free Theatre. Performed aboard a moving city bus, the production follows Simon Douglas as he navigates life between the reserve and the city. Since premiering in 2009, the production has toured internationally and has been performed more than 750 times. The immersive production runs June 24–28.

The Meighen Forum will continue throughout the summer with additional conversations, performances, readings, and musical events, including a celebration of Duke Ellington and a developmental reading of The Amateurs, a new work by Slings & Arrows creators Susan Coyne, Bob Martin, and Mark McKinney.

David Goldbloom and the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson

Saturday, June 6 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Dr. David Goldbloom launches his new interview series with a conversation featuring the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson. Canada's 26th Governor General, Clarkson has enjoyed a distinguished career as a journalist, broadcaster, writer, producer, and advocate for the arts. The event will offer audiences an opportunity to hear reflections on her remarkable career and lasting impact on Canada's cultural and public life.

Love, Tom and "Have You Talked To My Mother?": A Double-Bill Play Reading

Thursday, June 11 | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

This special reading celebrates the life and legacy of Stratford Festival founder Tom Patterson through two plays by Julia Rank. Love, Tom draws from letters Patterson wrote to his parents while serving in World War II, while Have You Talked To My Mother? revisits a pivotal moment in Festival history through Patterson's own storytelling. Scott Beaudin performs both works.

Shakespeare's Multiracial World with Professor Ayanna Thompson

Friday, June 12 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Leading Shakespeare scholar Ayanna Thompson joins Stratford Festival company member Jessica B. Hill for a conversation exploring race and Shakespeare. Drawing on her work as a dramaturg, educator, and editor of The Cambridge Companion to Shakespeare and Race, Thompson will discuss how Shakespeare's works continue to intersect with conversations about identity and representation.

Laughing Out Proud: Queer Comedy in Canada

Saturday, June 13 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

As part of Pride Weekend, award-winning comedian Gavin Crawford hosts a discussion with comics Martha Chaves and Tom Hearn. Together, they will share personal experiences and insights into working as queer performers in the comedy world while exploring the evolution of LGBTQ+ representation in Canadian comedy.

Antoni Cimolino: Staging Greatness with Q&A

Saturday, June 13 | 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Following its premiere at Hot Docs, This Above All: The Theatrical Life of Antoni Cimolino comes to the Meighen Forum. The documentary chronicles the career of the Stratford Festival's longest-serving artistic director as he prepares for his final season. A live Q&A with Cimolino will follow the screening.

The Importance of Being Authentic: Beyond Queer Stereotypes

Sunday, June 14 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Comedian Brandon Ash-Mohammed and screenwriter JP Larocque join host Gavin Crawford for a discussion about authentic queer representation in contemporary entertainment. The panel will examine progress made in recent years while considering the challenges and opportunities that remain for LGBTQ+ storytelling.

The Greatness of Graham Greene

Saturday, June 20 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Artists and collaborators gather to celebrate the extraordinary career of award-winning actor Graham Greene. Featuring Herbie Barnes, Yvette Nolan, and Severn Thompson, the conversation will explore Greene's contributions to theatre and film through personal stories, reflections, and discussions of his enduring influence.

Shakespeare Through an Indigenous Lens

Sunday, June 21 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Yvette Nolan, Waylon Lenk, and Reneltta Arluk examine the relationship between Shakespeare and Indigenous storytelling traditions. The discussion will explore how Indigenous artists have reimagined Shakespeare's works through contemporary, decolonial approaches that center Indigenous perspectives and sovereignty.

Larry's Jazz Guys

Monday, June 22 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Lazaridis Hall, Tom Patterson Theatre

Trumpeter Larry Larson and his acclaimed ensemble return for an evening of jazz favorites and new discoveries. Blending exceptional musicianship with Larson's trademark storytelling, the performance promises a relaxed and engaging night of music.

Tales of an Urban Indian

June 24–28 | Various Times

Pick-up and Drop-off: East of the Festival Theatre on Richard Monette Way

One of Canada's most unique theatrical experiences returns to Stratford. Performed aboard a moving city bus, Darrell Dennis's acclaimed play follows Simon Douglas as he navigates life between the reserve and the city. Through humor, honesty, and a transformative solo performance, Tales of an Urban Indian offers an unforgettable journey through contemporary Indigenous experience.

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