Spotlight: SISTER ACT at The Rose Theatre

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Directed by Tyler Collins, with music direction by Jordan May and choreography by Stephanie Gemmell, this high-energy production brings heart, humour, and show-stopping performances to the stage.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier hides in a convent after witnessing a crime, she turns a struggling choir into a sensation with her powerhouse voice and unstoppable energy. Featuring joyful music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies), Sister Act is a lively celebration of friendship, community, and finding your voice.