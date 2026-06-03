SNACEY! to Make Toronto Fringe Festival Debut as Full Musical

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Pitch In Productions will present Snacey! at Toronto Fringe Festival. Running July 3 - 12, 2026 at Weyni Mengesha Theatre, Toronto

From writer and director Priscila Gonzalez comes the story of Snacey, a young snake who lives in the Northern Andes. She has not been the kindest snake and is afraid no one will show up to her birthday party! When her past behaviour slithers back to haunt her, Snacey must shed her evil ways and grow into a new version of herself. Will her animal pals (and mom) accept that she is capable of change? This campy musical for ages 8+ highlights mother-daughter relationships, the power of an apology, and growing into your own person (or snake).

Snacey! first started as a 10 minute solo piece for one of Priscila Gonzalez's York University classes. In 2024, it was extended into a 60 minute Theatre For Young Audiences solo show and presented in the Toronto Fringe Kidsfest. Now, it is a 60 minute non-solo musical. Seven original songs were created for Snacey! with the help of composer Irah Salo. Pitch In Productions was formed through the 2025 TENT (Theatre Entrepreneurs' Network and Training) Program with the Toronto Fringe Festival, facilitated by Tanya Rintoul.

Starring Dora Award-winning actor Autumn Davis, Nasim Ramirez (In Dreams (Luke Sheppard, Mirvish), Cross (Amazon Prime), Vladimir (Netflix) and Overcompensating (Amazon Prime)), recent Theatre and Drama Studies University of Toronto and Sheridan College graduate Laura Dae, Gabriela Dereje (Theatre@York's productions of Much Ado About Nothing and The Children's Hour), Iza Rincon (The Ensemble (Old Soles,Toronto Fringe, Second City)), and Sheridan College Music Theatre Program graduate Pippa van Beek-Paterson.

Pitch In Productions is committed to presenting an accessible and inclusive show. Snacey! will have relaxed performances, an ASL interpreted performance, masked performances, and captioned performances. More information and tickets available as of June 3, 2026 at https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/snacey

This project was made possible through Guild Festival Theatre's Youth Engagement Scarborough Initiative. This is a Canadian Actors' Equity Association production under the Festival Policy.

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