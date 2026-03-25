Roy Thomson Hall Unveils NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE 2026–2027 Season

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Roy Thomson Hall has announced the 2026–2027 season of its National Geographic Live series, featuring four explorers presenting live events that combine storytelling, photography, and film.

The season will open November 8–10, 2026 with biologist Gregg Treinish presenting Adventure for Change. The program will follow Treinish’s work collecting data from remote environments, including expeditions to challenging terrain in support of scientific research.

Conservation biologist Jodi Rowley will present Weird World of Frogs March 21–23, 2027, exploring amphibian species and their unique adaptations. Urban ecologist Chris Schell will follow April 18–20, 2027 with Uncovering Our Concrete Jungle, examining the relationship between urban environments, wildlife, and American history.

The season will conclude May 30–June 1, 2027 with paleontologist Tyler Lyson presenting Death of the Dinosaurs, focusing on the extinction event that reshaped life on Earth and the evolution of species that followed.

Returning as host for the series is Walter Stoddard, a senior scientist at the Ontario Science Centre.

Subscriptions for the National Geographic Live series are available now through the Roy Thomson Hall box office by phone at 416-872-4255.