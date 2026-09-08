PERICLES to Open at National Theatre School of Canada, Directed by Sir Gregory Doran

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The National Theatre School of Canada has unveiled its 2026-27 season of student productions, featuring graduating students from its professional training programs in performances running from fall 2026 through spring 2027.

After three years of intensive training, graduating students in Acting, Playwriting, Set and Costume Design, and Production Design and Technical Arts will collaborate on five productions throughout the season, working alongside professional artists from Canada and abroad.

Presented primarily at the Monument-National in downtown Montreal, the season will give audiences an opportunity to discover emerging theatre artists as they prepare to enter the professional community.

The English Section season will open with The Parliament of the Birds by Guillermo Verdecchia, adapted from The Conference of the Birds by Farid Ud-din Attar. Directed by Soheil Parsa, the production will run October 21-25 at Studio Hydro-Québec at the Monument-National.

In December, Erin Shields' Paradise Lost will take the stage at Ludger-Duvernay Hall. Directed by Sarah Garton Stanley, the production will run December 9-12 and serve as the English Section's final public performance of 2026.

The season will resume in February with William Shakespeare's Pericles, directed by Sir Gregory Doran. The production will give NTS students the opportunity to work with the internationally renowned British director and Shakespeare specialist.

Pericles will run February 24-28, 2027 at Ludger-Duvernay Hall at the Monument-National.

The English Section season will conclude with the annual New Words Festival, presented by Hydro-Québec, featuring two new works by graduating NTS Playwriting students.

Fireproof by Ella Kohlmann will be directed by Micheline Chevrier, while Kindle by Geneva Noppers will be directed by Rose Plotek. The festival will run April 25-May 2 at Studio Hydro-Québec.

NTS's French Section will also present a slate of public performances throughout the 2026-27 season.

The program will begin with the Festival Nouvelles Ecritures, presented by Hydro-Québec, featuring Une histoire vraie by Alexie Legendre, directed by Sofia Blondin, and Les feux follets by Alexandre Martin, directed by Jean-Simon Traversy.

Additional French Section programming will include the traditional Spectacle de chant; Virginia Woolf's Un lieu à soi, directed by Frédéric Dubois as an in situ creation; and a young-audiences project led by Brigitte Poupart.

The season will also feature Atys by Jean-Baptiste Lully and Philippe Quinault, directed by Stéphanie Jasmin and developed in partnership with BOP, UBU and Opéra de Montréal, as well as Henrik Ibsen's Un ennemi du peuple, directed by Florent Siaud.

Across the English and French Sections, graduating actors, playwrights, designers, directors and production specialists will participate in the creative process both onstage and behind the scenes, collaborating with established artists from the professional theatre community.

NTS student public performances are made possible with support from TD Bank Group and financial support from the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada.

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