OOGA CHAKA to Make World Premiere at Toronto Fringe Festival

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From the teams at Pucker's and Parlous Theatre comes OOGA CHAKA, a prehistoric comedic satire about the accidental invention of theatre, written by Ethan Zuchkan. The production premieres at the Toronto Fringe Festival, running June 30th to July 12th at the Michael Young Theatre at Soulpepper, with opening night on July 2nd at 6:15pm.

Since the dawn of time, humans have searched for new ways to express themselves. Meet Bungu and Kiki, two prehistoric cave painters who make a groundbreaking discovery: how to take their stories off the cave wall.

OOGA CHAKA is a 100% historically questionable retelling of the world's first theatre makers as they sharpen their sticks, refine their scripts, and discover THE ARTIST'S WAY. But beneath the faux fur, rocks, and unbridled ambition, it's really a show about art, ego, collaboration, and the deeply human need to create something meaningful — while also not taking any of it too seriously. Equal parts ridiculous, heartfelt, and fully committed to the bit, OOGA CHAKA asks the big questions: What if the first-ever artists were complete idiots? And what if they were also geniuses? And honestly… are we that much different now?

The creative team includes writer Ethan Zuchkan; director Steven Hao (郝邦宇); associate director and marketing manager Allison MacKenzie; producer and dramaturg Jacob Willis; sound designer Abbey Kruse; lighting designer Mathilda Kane; set and props designer Sabrina Pye; Costume Designer Claudia Matas; production stage manager Nazerah Carlisle; stage manager Liam Cox; and social media manager Zachary Morgan. The cast features Ben Yoganathan, Rachel Cucheron, Nick Eddie, Kole Durnford, Ben Kopp, Margot Greve, and Ruaridh MacDonald.

OOGA CHAKA

June 30th - July 12th, 2026 (Full Schedule Below)

Opening Night, Thursday, July 2nd at 6:15 pm

Michael Young Theatre, Soulpepper, 50 Tank House Lane,

Tickets: Pick-Your-Price (Opening Night, minimum $10) or $15.25 + fees

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