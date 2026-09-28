Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall & TD Music Hall to Launch Fall Sale
The three Toronto music venues offer discounted tickets to select shows during the limited-time promotion.
Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall has announced the launch of the 2026 Fall Sale, offering music fans an opportunity to experience some of Toronto's most anticipated concerts at an unbeatable price.
From now until Monday, October 5th at 3 PM, tickets are available for just $30 to select performances at Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall, and two tickets for $30 for select shows at TD Music Hall. Whether treating yourself or the perfect gift for that music lover in your life, this limited-time offer is the perfect way for all to enjoy world-class live music this season.
For a complete list of eligible shows and to purchase tickets, visit the page here.
No promo code is required, the discount will appear at checkout. Limited tickets are available. Buy now while quantities last!
*Sale tickets are available at $30 or 2 for $30 on select TD Music Hall shows. Fees and seat locations may vary by performance and ticket type. Quantities are limited and the offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. This promotion may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice. Service charges apply to all orders.
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Moonstruck
Comedy Bar (10/09-10/30)
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CRUSH CITY
Comedy Bar Danforth (9/05-11/28)
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BODIES OF MATTER
Terminal Theatre (3/05-3/06)
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A Christmas Carol
The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre (11/12-12/23)
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ELEGANCE AND IMAGINATION
Flato Markham Theatre (10/17-10/17)
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Not Dead Yet! - John Cleese and the Holy Grail at 50
The Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres (10/02-10/02)
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An Evening of Hypnosis & Improv with Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie
Kingston Grand Theatre (11/10-11/10)
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DIE TONIGHT, LIVE FOREVER or THE NOSFERATU PRINCIPLE
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (3/10-3/27)
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Cabaret
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/28)
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887 - Ex Machine / Robert Lepage
The Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres (12/10-12/13)