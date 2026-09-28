Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall & TD Music Hall to Launch Fall Sale

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Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall has announced the launch of the 2026 Fall Sale, offering music fans an opportunity to experience some of Toronto's most anticipated concerts at an unbeatable price.

From now until Monday, October 5th at 3 PM, tickets are available for just $30 to select performances at Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall, and two tickets for $30 for select shows at TD Music Hall. Whether treating yourself or the perfect gift for that music lover in your life, this limited-time offer is the perfect way for all to enjoy world-class live music this season.

For a complete list of eligible shows and to purchase tickets, visit the page here.

No promo code is required, the discount will appear at checkout. Limited tickets are available. Buy now while quantities last!

*Sale tickets are available at $30 or 2 for $30 on select TD Music Hall shows. Fees and seat locations may vary by performance and ticket type. Quantities are limited and the offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. This promotion may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice. Service charges apply to all orders.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 05 Hrs 03 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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