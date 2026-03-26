INSIDE AMERICAN PIE to Return to Toronto at CAA Theatre

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After a three-week run at Curve in Leicester, UK, Inside American Pie will return to Toronto. Inside American Pie will play an encore engagement, April 14 to May 3 at Toronto’s CAA Theatre.

Combining an iconic set list with remarkable stories, Inside American Pie takes audiences on a musical journey through the formative years of rock ’n’ roll. You’ll never hear "American Pie" the same way again.

Inside American Pie offers a captivating docu-concert experience that explores the history behind Don McLean's iconic song. Created by Mike Ross and Sarah Wilson, the show blends music and storytelling, with the performance delving into the events surrounding "the day the music died."