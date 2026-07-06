Tickets On Sale This Week For OUR LITTLE SECRET: A TRUE NEW MUSICAL at Mirvish

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. Sign Up

Our Little Secret: A True New Musical will kick off the 2026/27 Off-Mirvish Season, playing November 3 – 22, 2026 at the CAA Theatre. Tickets will be available at 10AM on Friday July 10 online or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

The show began at the 2023 Toronto Fringe, where it sold out its run and won the Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe awards. After further development, it had its international premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, where it was an audience favourite and won the annual Chrisparkle Award for Best Performance in a Musical for Noam Tomaschoff. An enhanced new production played at Montreal's Segal Centre in 2025, becoming one of the best-selling shows in the theatre's history and winning five BroadwayWorld Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical for Noam Tomaschoff.

This new production of the musical will be directed by Broadway star Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida) and will play at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton before coming home to Toronto.

About The Show

What does a 31-year-old theatre kid do when he finds out his parents aren't quite who he thought they were? Write a musical, of course! OUR LITTLE SECRET is the hilarious, moving, and completely true story of Toronto performer Noam Tomaschoff's discovery that he isn't an only child, and he actually has more than 35 siblings around the world. Blending comedy, drama, and addictive music, OUR LITTLE SECRET will leave you laughing, crying — and seeing your family in a whole new light.

Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...