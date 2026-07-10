Photos: First Look At THE SECRET CHORD Playing CAA Theatre

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THE SECRET CHORD: A LEONARD COHEN EXPERIENCE, Soulpepper’s critically acclaimed tribute to one of Canada’s most beloved artists has extended performance due to popular demand and is now on stage at the CAA Theatre through August 16, 2026. Check out the photos!

Leonard Cohen, often called the bard of Montreal, constantly reinvented himself throughout his long career, helping generations of fans understand the changing society around them. THE SECRET CHORD tells the story of his life, the many sides of the man, using Cohen's own words and bold arrangements of his iconic songs. This highly acclaimed concert celebrates his extraordinary life, music, and poetry.

Created by Frank Cox-O'Connell, Marni Jackson, Mike Ross. Directed by Frank Cox-O'Connell.

The creative team includes Simon Rossiter (Lighting Designer), Frank Donato (Projection Designer), Nicole Eun-Ju Bell (Associate Projection Designer) Based on the Original Projection Design by David Costello and Andres Castillo-Smith (Sound Designer). Stage Management includes Sam Hale (Stage Manager), Scarlett Larry (Assistant Stage Manager) and Tamara Vuckovic (Replacement Stage Manager).

Featured performers include Divine Brown, Ben Caplan, Hailey Gillis, Travis Knights and Andrew Penner. Additional performers include Joanna Majoko, Emily Shultz, Michael Torontow and Kevin Wong.

The musicians include Jacob Gorzhaltsan, Joel Joseph (Music Director), Tom Moffett, Lowell Whitty and Roger Williams.

Performances are taking place at the CAA Theatre located at 651 Yonge St. (south of Bloor), Toronto. Tickets can be purchased at the Mirvish website or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz



Toronto Company

Featured Performers and Musicians

Ben Caplan, Divine Brown, Hailey Gillis and Andrew Penner

Hailey Gillis

Andrew Penner, Divine Brown, Hailey Gillis, Ben Caplan and Travis Knighs

ravis Knights, Hailey Gillis, Divine Brown, Andrew Penner and Ben Caplan

Divine Brown

Hailey Gillis

Divine Brown

Toronto Company

Ben Caplan

Jacob Gorzhaltsan and Travis Knights

Andrew Penner

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