EVERYTHING 80S DANCE PARTY VOL. 2 to Return to Toronto's El Mocambo

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Sean Jones and Cleopatra Williams return to Toronto's El Mocambo for an 80s dance party, featuring a new setlist of synth-pop and rock classics with DJ Starting From Scratch spinning all night. After a sold out first night in April at the Legendary El Mocambo- the dancing, the sing-alongs, the outfits, the energy - Global award winning Artist Sean Jones & Powerhouse Vocalist Cleopatra Williams had to run it back on July 2. Doors open at 8.

Sean Jones & Cleopatra Williams return to the stage with a NEW SETLIST with even MORE of the 80s classics you know and love performing the iconic songs that made the 80s unforgettable.

From synth-pop and rock anthems to the dance floor classics everyone still knows word for word DJ Starting From Scratch will be spinning all night long blowing up the big screen with iconic music videos from all your favorite 80s hits mixed to perfection. Keeping the vibe alive from the moment the doors open until the very end of the night... Expect huge energy, big singalongs, dancing, nostalgia and a room full of people ready to relive the era properly.

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