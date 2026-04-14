Engelbert Humperdinck To Bring THE CELEBRATION TOUR To Massey Hall

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Engelbert Humperdinck will return to Toronto this fall with THE CELEBRATION TOUR, performing at Massey Hall on October 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The concert, presented by Massey Hall and Rubin Fogel Productions, is part of a series of engagements across Eastern Canada marking the singer’s 90th birthday year.

The tour will include stops in Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, and Gatineau, as Humperdinck continues a global run of performances throughout 2026. With more than 50 international dates scheduled, the tour will span locations including Australia, Germany, and the United States.

Humperdinck, whose career includes more than 140 million records sold, is known for songs such as “Release Me,” “After the Lovin’,” and “The Last Waltz.” The current tour will feature a mix of his signature material alongside new releases, including a forthcoming single and two upcoming albums.

“The stage is my home,” Humperdinck said. “Canada has always been a highlight of my world tours, and I am thrilled to share this 90th-year celebration with the fans in Ontario and Quebec.”

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be available through the Massey Hall box office by phone and online.