Crow's Theatre Reveals 2026-27 Season - A FINE BALANCE, MACBETH and More

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Crow's Theatre has revealed its 2026-27 season—the organization's 43rd season of programming—celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their permanent east-end home at Dundas and Carlaw. This milestone, 16-show season features a lineup boasting five World Premieres, two revivals of hit Canadian plays, an all-new production of a Canadian legacy adaptation, two Shakespeares, and two Canadian Premieres of international titles. Extending beyond the walls of Crow's Theatre, the season features multiple shows on tour—including one national tour—and four additional partnership productions, which will be announced in the coming weeks.



Marking the beginning of their second decade in their thriving east-end venue, the company has revealed that their home, Streetcar Crowsnest, will officially be renamed CROW'S THEATRE, thanks to the support of the largest single private gift in their history. To celebrate the company's 10th anniversary in the venue, B Street Collaborative, founded by Crow's Theatre Board member Heather Jessiman, has made a transformational gift to support this milestone and the next chapter of the company's growth. B Street Collaborative will also join the 26.27 season as the lead sponsor of CROW'S CABARET, which will officially launch in September 2026 in the Nada Ristich Studio-Gallery, next door to the theatre's on-site restaurant, Piano Piano.

CROW'S 2026.27 SEASON – The Next Chapter Starts Now

The stories in our 2026.27 season take place across centuries and continents, from the early modern world to 20th-century Europe, from West African townships to a city by the sea in India in 1975, from a Ukrainian theatre to a Cape Breton kitchen. What connects them is not geography but upheaval: moments when the world shifts beneath a character's feet and the choices they make reveal who they truly are. It is in such moments that stories—and lives—enter their next chapter. Next season at Crow's Theatre, sixteen stories do just that.

A Season Rooted in Canadian Literature

At the heart of this benchmark season are four extraordinary adaptations of essential and timeless Canadian novels—two World Premieres and the return of two critical and audience hits—all supported by the Crow's Theatre Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund. The Fund was launched in 2022 with the visionary support of the Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation as a bold cultural intervention to support major works of Canadian fiction and non-fiction finding enduring life on Canada's stages. In just a few short years, the Fund has enabled Crow's to option, develop, and produce some of its most successful productions in recent memory, including FIFTEEN DOGS (based on André Alexis' Giller Prize–winning novel), THE MASTER PLAN (adapted from Josh O'Kane's book Sideways), and ROGERS V. ROGERS (based on Alexandra Posadzki's award-winning book).

A Fine Balance Launches the Season

The season gets under way with a truly epic adaptation of Indian Canadian author Rohinton Mistry's novel A FINE BALANCE, adapted by playwright and novelist Anosh Irani. Published in 1995, the book was not only an international bestseller but also the second-ever winner of the Giller Prize, shortlisted for the 1996 Booker, one of only two Canadian novels selected for Oprah Winfrey's Book Club, and the 2002 Canada Reads winner—cementing this work as a modern classic. A sweeping story of the endurance of the human spirit set during India's 1975 Emergency, when democratic freedoms were suspended and the machinery of the state reached deeply into everyday life, this devastating and astonishing story of strangers divided by class, caste, and circumstance has been adapted by Dora Award–winner and Canada Reads finalist Anosh Irani for Crow's Theatre. A FINE BALANCE will be directed by Chris Abraham and will feature Husein Madhavji, Anand Rajaram, Zorana Sadiq, Siddharth Sharma, Sugith Varughese, and Ben Yoganathan.

Fall On Your Knees Returns in 2027

Early 2027 sees the return of Alisa Palmer and Hannah Moscovitch's two-part adaptation of Ann-Marie MacDonald's East Coast epic, FALL ON YOUR KNEES. Originally presented in 2023 by The National Arts Centre English Theatre, Vita Brevis Arts, and Canadian Stage, the Grand Theatre, and Neptune Theatre, now Crow's Theatre and Vita Brevis, in association with Nightwood Theatre, bring a new, intimate production directed by Alisa Palmer to the east-end theatre. A story spanning generations in early 20th-century Cape Breton, FALL ON YOUR KNEES follows the four Piper sisters and their family, haunted by secrets, tragedy, and forbidden love. Like A FINE BALANCE, MacDonald's novel was an international bestseller and critical smash. It was shortlisted for the 1996 Giller Prize, won the 1997 Commonwealth Writer's Prize for Best First Book, and was the only other Canadian novel selected for Oprah Winfrey's Book Club. The novel is adapted for the stage by Hannah Moscovitch and features Ryan Allen, Tess Benger, Janelle Cooper, Diane Flacks, Amir Haidar, Martin Happer, Samantha Hill, Trish Lindstrom, Cara Rebecca, Maryem Tollar, Amaka Umeh, Dakota Jamal Wellman, and Jenny L. Wright.

All’s Well and Rogers v. Rogers Highlight Returning and New Hits

As previously announced, the company has also commissioned and will produce (with Soulpepper Theatre, as part of their ongoing strategic partnership) the World Premiere adaptation of Mona Awad's ALL'S WELL, adapted by Erin Shields, directed by Jackie Maxwell, and starring Maev Beaty with Sturla Alvsvåg, Danté Prince, Bella Reyes, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah, Rick Roberts, Amelia Sargisson, and David Storch. A scintillating dark comedy, ALL'S WELL wickedly considers ambition, pain, power, and the cost of a cure. Crow's will also bring back their 25.26 runaway hit ROGERS V. ROGERS, starring Tom Rooney, presented with Canadian Stage. The production will begin a national tour in Ottawa at the Great Canadian Theatre Company and will continue to the West Coast with dates to be announced in the weeks to come.

Shakespeare, New Works, and International Stories

Alongside these large-scale literary projects are two more Canadian plays, two Shakespeares, and one cross-border collaboration. Getting the Studio Theatre season under way in September, Crow's Theatre will bring back House + Body's acclaimed production of Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE—a critical breakthrough in 2025. Next up, another Shakespeare arrives with the World Premiere of MACBETH, an intimate solo performance directed by Christopher Manousos and starring Evan Buliung. In April, Human Cargo and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, in association with Crow's and Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre, present the World Premiere of THE GHOSTS OF MARIUPOL, written and directed by Christopher Morris. Based on extensive embedded research in Ukraine, the play follows two childhood friends and actors at the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, which was bombed in March 2022 during the Russian invasion.

World Premieres Continue with We Swear and Laura Secord’s Thing

In the spring on the Guloien stage, the creative team behind 2024's beloved hit BIG STUFF—Matt Baram, Naomi Snieckus, and Kat Sandler—return to Crow's for the World Premiere of WE SWEAR. A Baram and Snieckus Production, presented by Crow's Theatre, in association with the Luminato Festival, WE SWEAR brings the trio's signature humour and open-heartedness to an exploration of promises and personal responsibility.

Concluding the Studio season is freeswim's World Premiere cross-border collaboration LAURA SECORD'S THING. Written by US-based writer Brad Gira, directed by Canadian William Dao, and in collaboration with Annie Luján, LAURA SECORD'S THING is a campy, high-stakes comedy that reimagines the legendary 20-mile trek of Canadian folk hero Laura Secord.

International Premieres Round Out the Season

Canadian originals are complemented in the season by the Canadian Premieres of two international titles: one a searing European drama, the other a searching work rooted in Nigerian myth. Based on the life and testimony of Brunhilde Pomsel, Crow's Theatre presents Christopher Hampton's A GERMAN LIFE in early 2027, directed by Stewart Arnott and starring Fiona Reid. Later, Crow's Theatre and Obsidian Theatre, in association with BCurrent, partner on THE FISHERMEN, based on the Booker Prize–shortlisted novel by Chigozie Obioma and adapted by Gbolahan Obisesan, with direction by Tawiah Ben M'Carthy.

Additional Programming

Already announced, the Crow's production of COMFORT FOOD by Zorana Sadiq will be presented as part of the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre's 26.27 season. Four additional partnership productions complete the season, to be announced in the weeks to come.

CROW'S CABARET



In September, Crow's Theatre will throw open the doors to the CROW'S CABARET, a new year-round series in the Nada Ristich Studio-Gallery dedicated to intimate performance and bold artistic encounters that act as an energizing and playful complement to Crow's Theatre season programming.



First announced last season and now ready to come to life, CROW'S CABARET will transform 1210 Dundas Street East into a gathering place for music, storytelling, comedy, literary evenings, and boundary-crossing theatrical events. The launch arrives as Crow's completes CROW'S TAKES FLIGHT, the company's $7-million fundraising campaign, led by co-chairs David Peterson and Nancy Lockhart. This transformative campaign supports the continued development of Crow's programming, the launch of the company's first endowment, the addition of the new production centre at 1220 Dundas Street East, and the debut of CROW'S CABARET itself. These initiatives have been made possible through the generosity of many supporters, including major leadership contributions from The Slaight Family Foundation and B Street Collaborative. Together, they mark an important new phase in the life of Crow's Theatre, expanding the company's capacity to create, gather, and share extraordinary work.



Subscriptions for the 2026.27 season will be available March 24th and single tickets for A FINE BALANCE and all Studio Shows go on sale June 1st.