THE ART OF MAGIC to Return to Toronto's TD Music Hall
Massey Hall and the Toronto Magic Company present the 75-minute interactive show after four sold-out runs.
After four sold out shows at Alied Music Centre Theatre, Massey Hall will welcome back The Art of Magic, this time at TD Music Hall on Saturday, September 19, 2026.
The lights dim, the curtains open, and it’s time to enter the impossible. Combining incredible mind-reading with mind-blowing magic, this 75-minute show is jam packed with laughs, memorable moments, and audience interaction - making for an experience you will never forget.
Designed for adult audiences (But family friendly if you want to bring the kids), The Art of Magic is an interactive magic show put on by the Toronto Magic Company to give you the chance to see world class magic, in the heart of Toronto, at an intimate and historic venue!
Tickets to The Art of Magic goes on sale this Friday, July 10th at 10am ET online or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available.
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