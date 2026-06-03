BOOK OF OOKA: THE IMMACULATE MISCONCEPTION to Open at Toronto Fringe

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Following their successful 2025 Fringe run of Very Shady Arab Ladies, the legendary "Divas of Disruption"—Juno-nominated Maryem Tollar and Roula Said—return to the Toronto Fringe Festival this July with a provocative, genre-defying new production: Book of Ooka: The Immaculate Misconception.

Catch it this July at the VideoCabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre (10 Busy Street). This 60-minute show mixes physical comedy, live musicianship, and traditional Arabic melodies. The story catapults best friends Maryem and Roula from a Toronto shawarma shop all the way to the River Jordan. The catalyst? Roula's 78-year-old virgin Auntie Ooka—portrayed by the versatile, Dora Award-winning actor Anand Rajaram (who also co-writes and directs)—is visited in her dreams by celestial spirits informing her she is divinely pregnant and needs Maryem and Roula to take her home to Bethlehem to give birth.

Book of Ooka proudly centers "Hag Energy"—the visionary and spiritually alive power of older women of color. Backed by an incredible live musical ensemble including Ernie Tollar, Joska Tollar, Yvette Tollar, and Omneya Tollar, the show builds a peaceful theatrical bridge between the streets of Toronto and the Middle East. A beautiful container of heavy topics expressed through the madness of apocalyptic thinking, laughter and profound joy.

FAOC

FAOC started during the pandemic. Roula and Maryem would take long walks and talk in their mothers' Arabic accents and it would sometimes make them laugh so much, they would film short clips and post them on social media. They started getting a following and people asking for more. In 2024 they did their first live theatre show - "Beige Christmas" where they had a run of 12 shows and each show had a different musical guest. It was a great success. In 2025, FAOC did their first play at Toronto Fringe 2025 - "Very Shady Arab Ladies". In January 2026, FAOC released a radio play "FAOC Saves Christmas - Santa Gets FAOC'd" - after they did a live reading of it at Sketch Fest at Video Cabaret Theatre. They will be premiering Book of Ooka: The Immaculate Misconception at Toronto Fringe 2026.

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