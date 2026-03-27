Amaka Umeh to Host 46th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards; Ceremony Set for June

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The 46th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards will be held on Monday, June 29th, returning to Toronto’s Meridian Hall. This year’s show will be hosted by five-time Dora Award-winning actor Amaka Umeh, most recently seen by audiences as the love-to-hate Witch in Bad Hats Theatre’s Narnia, co-produced with Soulpepper and Crow’s Theatre.

The Dora Awards, Canada’s largest and oldest awards program, celebrates the incredible talent within Toronto’s professional theatre, dance, and opera communities. The 46th annual celebration will include 42 gender-inclusive award categories across six divisions to honour the remarkable artistry of the 2025-2026 season

The 2026 Dora Awards ceremony in June will once again be led by multi-Dora Award-winning producer Victor Pokinko (Executive Producer of Bad Hats Theatre), written and associate directed by liza paul (Associate Artistic Director of The Theatre Centre), and, for her first year, directed and choreographed by Dora Award-winning choreographer Stephanie Graham. This year also sees the return of Kelly Read (Production Manager), Kevin Connery of Square Studio (Art Director), and Adam Sakiyama (Music Director).

Nominations for the 46th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards will be announced at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 1 at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre (189 Yonge St). This year’s eligible nominated shows and artists will be drawn from nearly 200 unique productions presented from May 2025 to May 2026. Fifty-dollar early bird tickets to the celebration on June 29 will go on sale on Thursday, April 2,12 p.m. Nominee tickets will be available as of June 1, 12 p.m.

The Dora Awards are peer-nominated by respected members of Toronto’s professional performing arts community. Jurors include performers, designers, directors, producers, administrators, arts educators and more, representing a spectrum of ages, gender identities, sexualities, experience, training, cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and company affiliations.