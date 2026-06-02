Alliance for Canadian Musicals to Preview 13 Toronto Fringe Musicals at STAGE MEETS PITCH

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This summer, the Alliance for Canadian Musicals will bring a taste of Toronto's top musical theatre talents to an unlikely stage: Flavours of the Game in the parking lot at Scadding Court Community Centre.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 2:00pm, thirteen musical shows from ACM's second season as part of the annual Toronto Fringe Festival and other venues at the Fringe will perform in Stage Meets Pitch, a free matinee preview at APNLC and SCCC's Flavours of the Game event series. Flavours of the Game is a series of community watch parties featuring international food, culture, soccer, and community spirit gathering around live screenings of this summer's soccer matches in a neighbourly festival in the parking lot at SCCC.

The matinee preview, Stage Meets Pitch, will offer Fringe audiences and Flavours of the Game go-ers a first look at this year's musicals at the Toronto Fringe Festival which takes place June 30 to July 12, 2026. Free and open to all ages, Stage Meets Pitch is a delightful musical theatre treat that people can enjoy before the soccer match scheduled for 5pm.

Executive Producer Derrick Chua says: "We're delighted to partner with APNLC and SCCC and PS707 on this unusual alliance between soccer and musical theatre. The Alliance for Canadian Musicals was formed with the purpose of serving the Canadian musical theatre community. We are thrilled to spotlight Canadian musicals at Flavours of the Game, in the spirit of human togetherness."

PS707 is an unconventional shipping container gallery operated by the Laboratory for Artistic Intelligence, which brings artists and artistic methods out into society where more imagination is needed. Learn more at artisticintelligence.com/playspace

Toronto Fringe Festival is Ontario's largest performance festival, operating since 1989. Festival schedule and tickets go live on June 3 at fringetoronto.com.

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