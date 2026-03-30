Alliance For Canadian Musicals to Return With Eight Musicals At Toronto Fringe

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Alliance for Canadian Musicals has revealed the programming for its second season as part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival, June 30 to July 12, 2026, once again featuring eight Canadian musicals, playing at Theatre Passe Muraille, 16 Ryerson Avenue, Toronto. Executive Producer Derrick Chua says: "The Alliance for Canadian Musicals was formed with the purpose of serving the Canadian musical theatre community. After last year's tremendous success, we are thrilled to feature eight more Canadian musicals to be seen by audiences, in the hope of nurturing musical theatre development and providing these shows with future opportunities."

The shows in alphabetical order:

A Moment for Frayed Nerves (60 mins). Written by Kevin Wong. Directed and Choreographed by Alysa Pires

Featuring emotionally-linked vignettes inspired by Ghibli cooking scenes, lo-fi study mixes, warm baths, and the quest for existential meaning, A Moment for Frayed Nerves was conceived from the desire to offer something genuinely specific, granular, delightful, introspective and comforting. It is a love letter to the ways in which our modern human experience is at once heartening, confounding, counterintuitive, and everything to us.

A Non-Canonical Musical Adventure With Pookamhura: Mistress Of B-Roll (90 mins)

Based upon the youtube web-series "Pookamhura: Mistress of B-Roll" by Ghastly. Music, Lyrics and Story by Chris Cracknell. Book and Direction by Brian Morton. Choreography by Mason Micevski.

A random group of MMO players meets Pookamhura, a gnome rogue inspired by Shakespeare's Puck, as they wait for another player to join them for a dungeon adventure. During the wait, they reflect on their shared history as gamers and people, using original songs and humour. One player reveals a secret that causes tension and challenges the group, forcing them to confront their prejudices and make difficult choices. The story explores themes of self-discovery, identity, and the complexities of life's adventures.

Galen's Grocer: The Musical (60 mins). Book by Ian Yamamoto. Music by James Atin. Lyrics by James Atin & Ian Yamamoto. Directed by Dave Barclay

Galen Easton is the most hated man in Canada. It doesn't help that there's a CEO Killer on the loose.

Galen needs to improve his public image fast. He'll try by making a TV sitcom about how hard it is to run a grocery store: Galen's Grocer

Grey Spaces (90 mins). Book by Brittany Miranda, Music by Fynn Cuthbert, Lyrics by Brittany Miranda and Fynn Cuthbert. Directed by Saphire Demitro. Music Directed by Fynn Cuthbert.

Rowan Grey, a Torontonian stuck in the daily grind, meets his untimely demise shortly after meeting the girl of his dreams. He finds himself in a place between life and death where a processing agent named Min reveals that he has a choice: move on or return to Earth and relive his life. Grey Spaces is a contemporary pop musical that explores the fatal and existential errors of chasing perfectionism, and how the pressures to succeed in life can cause us to miss the beauty in the ordinary.

Sinner: A One Woman Tragicomedy about Breaking Up with White Jesus (90 mins). Book, Music and Lyrics by Marla Torgerson. Additional material by Ariyel, Lumia Yates, Laura Jessie Doyle, Miles Foxx Hill, Calo Mesa, Frankie Martinelli.

Sinner is a genre-blending one-woman musical that explores faith, family, feminism, and freedom through comedy and powerhouse vocals. Raised in Alberta's evangelical Bible Belt, Marla uses her Bible college education and operatic training to interrogate and reclaim the theology that shaped her. Through original songs, biting humour, and deeply personal storytelling, she examines purity culture, patriarchal object permanence, and generational female expectation. Come for the comedy, stay for the catharsis.

Songs for Moby Dick (60 mins). Composed and adapted by Peter Thompson. Directed by Adam Paolozza. Based on the novel Moby Dick by Herman Melville.

An aging Ishmael staggers onto the stage, haunted by memories of the tragic wreck of the Pequod. He sings a tale about the crew, the whale, and of the obsessive captain Ahab. An operatic epic about beauty, nature, humanity and destruction, based on the novel by Herman Melville.

The Wounds of Love and Other Gifts (60 mins). Book, Music, Lyrics and Direction by Bruce Dow. Choreography by Jeff Dimitriou. Music Direction by Ethan Rotenberg

Are you old enough for fairy tales? Inspired by the words of Oscar Wilde, The Wounds of Love and Other Gifts, created by award-winning theatre artist Bruce Dow, is an intimate music-theatre meditation on love, sacrifice, and the cost of giving. Haunting and radiant, the piece reframes fairy stories not as sources of comfort, but as moral encounters. It invites audiences to reflect on truth, beauty, and what we are willing to give of ourselves.

UNSUNG: The Accidental Villains of History. (60 mins). Book, Music and Lyrics by Mackenzie Langdon. Co-directed by Mackenzie Langdon and Jordan Robertson-Reid. Choreographed by Jordan Robertson-Reid.

UNSUNG features catchy tunes and sharp wit that comically remasters different historical events and the famous figures who inadvertently caused some of the world's greatest disasters. From the teen tasked with putting all the lifeboats on the Titanic to the animal-loving guard who let in the Trojan Horse - an unforgettable blend of humour and history!