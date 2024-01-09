The Conejo Players Debut THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG This Month

Experience total mayhem and enjoy the perfect slice of comedy, guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter. On Jan. 19, the Conejo Players Theatre will debut “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy that is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields. The play is a spoof of a murder mystery (Think “The Mousetrap) where everything goes awry.

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything – including their lines!

Director Jeremy Zeller leads the cast of accident-prone thespians, as they battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

“A few years ago, I saw a post on social media about the must-see show in New York. So when I was there, I dropped in for a matinee and have never laughed so hard in my life. It was at that point I knew we had to bring this show to the Conejo Players. We’ve assembled a great cast of some of the funniest people around and this show is so fun!”

The Play That Goes Wrong opens Jan. 19th and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with a special $10 Thursday performance on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. through Feb 10. 2024.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit Click Here or call the box office at 805.495.3715.