New West Symphony to Present Pianist Lara Downes And Dvořák's 'New World' Symphony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 2 and 3, New West Symphony will present the "New World" Symphony by Dvořák, ragtime tunes by Scott Joplin, Three Spirituals for Orchestra by Adolphus Hailstork, "Love Will Find a Way" by Eubie Blake, and the 2024 GRAMMY-winning composition, Rounds, by Jessie Montgomery. Pianist and KUSC radio host Lara Downes is the featured soloist.

"The heartbeat of American music is propulsive and yet expansive, as demonstrated by this treasure trove of works. I look forward to welcoming Lara Downes to our stages and wowing our community with synchronized drone imagery by photo historian Joseph Sohm, set to Dvořák's glorious 'New World' Symphony. This Americana-inspired program reminds us of the wondrous natural beauty of our country and the imagination of artists to reflect our heritage through music," said Artistic and Music Director Michael Christie.

Photographer/videographer Sohm says, "I was commissioned by the US Bicentennial Commission on the US Constitution in Philadelphia to write and photograph a multimedia piece that I entitled 'NEWORLD' (musically based upon Dvořák's 'New World' Symphony). I contracted William Shatner to read my narration in 1987, and it is this script combined with all-new motion imagery that I have taken across the 50 states over the past five years that will be on display during the November concerts-all as part of the upcoming 250th Anniversary of America. The concerts will be illustrated throughout with drone, timelapse and video imagery spanning the 50 states."

Prior to the weekend performances, NWS hosts Meet the Artists on Friday, November 1 at 2 p.m. at University Village Thousand Oaks. Meet the Artists provides a unique "behind the scenes" experience hosted by Maestro Christie with guests Lara Downes and Joseph Sohm. The free event begins with a dessert reception at 1 p.m. Reservations are required by calling University Village at 805.241.3300 at least 48 hours in advance.

New West Symphony presents "New World" Symphony

Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. - Bank of America Performing Arts Center (BAPAC)

2100 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks

Sundays, November 3 at 3 p.m. - Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (RCPAC)

4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo

Michael Christie, conductor

Lara Downes, piano

Joseph Sohm, story and visuals

Adolphus Hailstork | Three Spirituals for Orchestra - "Every Time I Feel the Spirit, Kum Ba Yah, Oh Freedom"

Blake/Arroyo | "Love Will Find a Way"

Jessie Montgomery | Rounds for Piano and String Orchestra

Joplin/Buck | Two Rags for Piano and Orchestra (Elite Syncopations, Maple Leaf Rag)

Dvořák | Symphony No. 9, "From the New World"

accompanied by stunning images by Joseph Sohm and pre-recorded narration by William Shatner

Encore: Audience Sing-along

Ticket prices range from $35-$125. Tickets for students and children are $15. The November concerts are generously sponsored by University Village Thousand Oaks. At these concerts, New West Symphony honors Founding and Legacy Society Donors.

New 2025 Masterpiece Series subscription packages and single tickets are on sale now. Season subscribers receive up to 20% off single ticket prices and other discounts, free ticket exchanges, invitations to exclusive events and other benefits.

For full performance details and to order tickets, visit newwestsymphony.org or call 866.776.8400.

Comments