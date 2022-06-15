NEWSIES Opens Next Month at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center

5-STAR THEATRICALS has announced the third show of its 2021-2022 season, the regional premiere of Disney's NEWSIES, book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, musical conductor and direction by Wilkie Ferguson, associate director & choreography Anthony Raimondi and directed & choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. NEWSIES opens on Friday, July 15, 2022 and runs through Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

STOP THE PRESSES! Based on the 1992 Walt Disney film and inspired by the true story of the 1899 New York City newsboy strike, this rousing musical is about standing your ground and fighting for what's right. It follows a scrappy band of ink-stained street kids as they push back against the corporate greed of Big Apple media barons Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst. NEWSIES features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe" deliver a powerful, timeless message: "Wrongs will be righted, if we're united!"

The Cast of NEWSIES features; Wes Williams as "Jack Kelly," Jonalyn Saxer as "Katherine," Frankie Zabilka as "Davey," Nolan Almeida as "Crutchie," Gregory North as "Joseph Pulitzer," Ray Mastrovito as "Governor Roosevelt," Amanda Bailey as "Medda Larkin," and Zachary Michael Thompson as "Les." The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Kevin Corte, Joah Ditto, Craig First, Chase Graham, Cheyenne Green, Callum Gugger, Christopher Ho, Gerry Kenneth, Drew Lake, Tyler Luff, Ryan Marks, TJ McCarthy, Chase McFadden, Tristan Michael McIntyre, Zachary Quinn Neiman-Macak, Luke Pryor, Tyler Rhoades, Callula Sawyer, Michalis Schinas, Craig Sherman, Michael Swain Smith, John Wallis and Isaac Yescas.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm on July 17 and 1pm on July 24; with an added performance on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals. com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.