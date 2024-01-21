LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Screening With Star Dean Butler Will Be Presented By Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation

Join the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation for a special fundraising event in celebration of Little House on the Prairie's 50th Anniversary! This one day only event will feature a screening of “Sweet Sixteen” from the Little House on the Prairie series. Enjoy this beloved episode on the big screen in the Main Stage Theater.

Following the screening, audience members are invited to participate in a 30-minute Q&A session with former cast member Dean Butler who played Almanzo Wilder. Get insights and behind the scenes stories about the show directly from one of its stars!

Closing out the event will be a Meet & Greet with Dean Butler in the DownStage Cabaret Theater on the lower level and offers a chance for photos and interaction with Dean. (Sorry, no autographs.)

To purchase your tickets, visit the button below. Reserved Seating is $15 and includes the Meet & Greet with Dean Butler.

Your attendance contributes to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation. The Foundation provides financial support for the programming at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation is a registered charity under IRC Section 501(c)3. Taxpayer identification number 77-0411438.