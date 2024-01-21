LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Screening With Star Dean Butler Will Be Presented By Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation

The event will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2023 at 11 am.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
THE SOUND OF MUSIC, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2024 Season Photo 4 THE SOUND OF MUSIC, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2024 Season

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Screening With Star Dean Butler Will Be Presented By Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Screening With Star Dean Butler Will Be Presented By Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation

Join the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation for a special fundraising event in celebration of Little House on the Prairie's 50th Anniversary! This one day only event will feature a screening of “Sweet Sixteen” from the Little House on the Prairie series. Enjoy this beloved episode on the big screen in the Main Stage Theater.

Following the screening, audience members are invited to participate in a 30-minute Q&A session with former cast member Dean Butler who played Almanzo Wilder. Get insights and behind the scenes stories about the show directly from one of its stars!

Closing out the event will be a Meet & Greet with Dean Butler in the DownStage Cabaret Theater on the lower level and offers a chance for photos and interaction with Dean. (Sorry, no autographs.)

To purchase your tickets, visit the button below. Reserved Seating is $15 and includes the Meet & Greet with Dean Butler.

Your attendance contributes to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation. The Foundation provides financial support for the programming at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation is a registered charity under IRC Section 501(c)3. Taxpayer identification number 77-0411438.




RELATED STORIES - Thousand Oaks

1
Town Hall Theater Company Renames Movie Nights Photo
Town Hall Theater Company Renames Movie Nights

Town Hall Theater Company is back at it again with the newly named, Sing-Along Series! This time, THT will be screening a sing-along version of Hairspray the movie! on Saturday February 3rd. 

2
Steve Solomon Brings MY MOTHERS ITALIAN, MY FATHERS JEWISH & IM IN THERAPY to Thousand Photo
Steve Solomon Brings MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY to Thousand Oaks

Steve Soloman brings two performances of his hit show “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” to the Scherr Forum on Friday, April 5 at 7pm and Saturday, April 6 at 2pm.

3
THE SOUND OF MUSIC, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2024 Seas Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2024 Season

5-STAR THEATRICALS has revealed its 2024 season of shows!  All of 5-Star’s productions are locally produced, auditioned and rehearsed in Southern California, and this year, will perform in both the Kavli and Scherr Forum Theatres at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.  

4
Mike Delamont Returns With GOD IS A SCOTTISH DRAG QUEEN in March Photo
Mike Delamont Returns With GOD IS A SCOTTISH DRAG QUEEN in March

Critically acclaimed comedian Mike Delamont returns by popular demand with the sequel to the smash hit God is a Scottish Drag Queen on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm in the Scherr Forum

More Hot Stories For You

Town Hall Theater Company Renames Movie NightsTown Hall Theater Company Renames Movie Nights
Steve Solomon Brings MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY to Thousand OaksSteve Solomon Brings MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY to Thousand Oaks
THE SOUND OF MUSIC, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2024 SeasonTHE SOUND OF MUSIC, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2024 Season
Mike Delamont Returns With GOD IS A SCOTTISH DRAG QUEEN in MarchMike Delamont Returns With GOD IS A SCOTTISH DRAG QUEEN in March

Videos

Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
View all Videos

Thousand Oaks SHOWS
To Kill a Mockingbird in Thousand Oaks To Kill a Mockingbird
Bank of America Performing Arts Center [Fred Kavli Theatre] (6/25-6/30)
A Faery Hunt Enchanted in Thousand Oaks A Faery Hunt Enchanted
Corriganville Park (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You