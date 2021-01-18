HARMAN Professional Solutions Announces Special Guests and Exclusive Events for Virtual 2021 NAMM Show

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced its lineup of special sessions and product spotlights for the 2021 NAMM Believe in Music Week, taking place January 18 to 22.

Organized by the National Association of Music Merchants, Believe in Music Week will feature a mix of comprehensive programming and educational events at BelieveinMusic.tv, as well as an interactive marketplace to connect buyers and sellers. At the Believe in Music Marketplace, guests can schedule one on one meetings with buyers around the world and interact with industry experts in real-time. The HARMAN virtual booth will provide an opportunity for attendees to interact with HARMAN product specialists.

"HARMAN Professional Solutions is pleased to be taking place in this historic event while helping to elevate our industry by supporting musicians and industry professionals who have been deeply affected by the pandemic," said Frank Joseph, Senior Director, North America Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions. "We are thrilled to bring together a premier lineup of industry leaders and HARMAN experts to discuss the future of music creation, event production and live performance. Although this is an unprecedented format, we're confident we can deliver a rich and engaging experience for our customers and partners at NAMM 2021."

As part of Believe in Music TV week, HARMAN will be hosting a hosting a series of Special Sessions, featuring in-depth interviews and Q&A with leading experts including:

Thursday, January 21

Dr. Sean Olive and Omid Khonsaripour: HARMAN headphone audio experts

Lenise Bent: The first platinum award-winning female audio engineer

Karrie Keyes: Professional audio engineer for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tiffany Miranda: Founder/President of GirlsMakeBeats.org

Friday, January 22

Rick Kamlet: JBL Professional Installed Audio product specialist

Evaride: Sean Murray and Hayden Maringer of Evaride

Mona Tavakoli and Becky Gebhardt: Drummer and bass guitarist for Raining Jane

Participants can also book one-on-one consultations with HARMAN product experts specializing in recording, performance, retail and more. Additionally, HARMAN will showcase product videos of its latest innovations on NAMM Gear TV, including JBL IRX Series loudspeakers, JBL EON ONE compact loudspeakers, JBL 104 BT studio monitors, JBL 3 and 7 Series studio monitors, AKG K 361 and 371 headphones, AKG wireless systems, AKG Lyra USB microphone, AKG K240 headphones, AKG Podcaster Essentials Bundle, Soundcraft Notepad mixers, Soundcraft UI Series mixers and Crown DriveCore Series amplifiers.

Additionally, several HARMAN Professional Solutions products are nominated for NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards, which honor best-in-class products in the professional audio community. Nominated HARMAN products include JBL DSi 2.0 Cinema Loudspeakers (Amplification Hardware Category), AKG Lyra Microphone (Microphones - Recording Category), JBL EON ONE Compact Personal PA (Sound Reinforcement Category), AKG K300 Series Headphones (Headphone / Earpiece Technology Category) and JBL 104-BT Reference Monitors (Studio Monitors Category). Winners will be presented on January 21.

NAMM Believe in Music Week is free and open to the public. To visit the HARMAN booth, fill out and submit the official invite form for the NAMM Marketplace event at https://pro.harman.com/lp/namm-show-2021.