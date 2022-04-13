Conejo Players Theatre Presents BYE BYE BIRDIIE: YOUNG PERFORMERS EDITION
Conejo Players Theatre presents Bye Bye Birdie: Young Performers Edition beginning this month.
Bye Bye Birdie: Young Performers Edition is a loving musical send-up of the early 1960s, small-town America, teenagers and rock & roll; and it remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses all-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Bye Bye Birdie remains one of the most popular shows in schools across the country. Hit songs include "Put on a Happy Face," "One Last Kiss," "One Boy," "A Lot of Livin' to Do," "Kids!" and "Rosie."
Performances run April 29 - May 8, 2022. Saturday and Sunday at 1PM and 4PM. Friday, April 29 at 7PM, and Sunday, May 8 at 1PM only.
Location: Conejo Players Theatre 351 So. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Tickets: $15 at www.conejoplayers.org or call box office at 805-495-3715
Creatives:
Director - Beth Eslick
Producer - Elena Mills
Music Director: Scott Donohue
Choreographer: Rosemarie Umipig
Cast List:
Peter Umipig as Albert Peterson
Olivia Enriquez as Rose Alvarez
Jake McDermott as Conrad Birdie
Ashley Kuzmick as Kim MacAfee
Caroline Malone as Ursula Merkle
Chris Kolde as Mr. MacAfee
Rikka Tignac as Mrs. MacAfee
Phoenix Reisser as Harvey Johnson and Randolph MacAfee
Sebastian Rodriguez as Hugo Peabody
Noble Crandall as Mrs. Mae Peterson
Mia Brown as Gloria Rasputin
Rosemarie Umipig as Mayor's Wife
Alicia Hortiales as Mrs. Merkle
Liv Robertson as Mrs. Williams
Joel Hortiales as Mr. Johnson
Ivy Kaplowitz as Deborah Sue
Carmen Hortiales as Alice
Scarlett Valenzuela as Penelope
Liam Ahern-Reyes as Tommy
Calin Dasaro as Tony