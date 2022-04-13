Conejo Players Theatre Presents BYE BYE BIRDIIE: YOUNG PERFORMERS EDITION

Conejo Players Theatre presents Bye Bye Birdie: Young Performers Edition beginning this month.

Bye Bye Birdie: Young Performers Edition is a loving musical send-up of the early 1960s, small-town America, teenagers and rock & roll; and it remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses all-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Bye Bye Birdie remains one of the most popular shows in schools across the country. Hit songs include "Put on a Happy Face," "One Last Kiss," "One Boy," "A Lot of Livin' to Do," "Kids!" and "Rosie."

Performances run April 29 - May 8, 2022. Saturday and Sunday at 1PM and 4PM. Friday, April 29 at 7PM, and Sunday, May 8 at 1PM only.

Location: Conejo Players Theatre 351 So. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Tickets: $15 at www.conejoplayers.org or call box office at 805-495-3715

Creatives:

Director - Beth Eslick

Producer - Elena Mills

Music Director: Scott Donohue

Choreographer: Rosemarie Umipig

Cast List:

Peter Umipig as Albert Peterson

Olivia Enriquez as Rose Alvarez

Jake McDermott as Conrad Birdie

Ashley Kuzmick as Kim MacAfee

Caroline Malone as Ursula Merkle

Chris Kolde as Mr. MacAfee

Rikka Tignac as Mrs. MacAfee

Phoenix Reisser as Harvey Johnson and Randolph MacAfee

Sebastian Rodriguez as Hugo Peabody

Noble Crandall as Mrs. Mae Peterson

Mia Brown as Gloria Rasputin

Rosemarie Umipig as Mayor's Wife

Alicia Hortiales as Mrs. Merkle

Liv Robertson as Mrs. Williams

Joel Hortiales as Mr. Johnson

Ivy Kaplowitz as Deborah Sue

Carmen Hortiales as Alice

Scarlett Valenzuela as Penelope

Liam Ahern-Reyes as Tommy

Calin Dasaro as Tony