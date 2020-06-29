Conejo Players Theatre Announces Auditions for CAR PARK THEATRE: TURNING OUR DRIVEWAY INTO BROADWAY!

Conejo Players are looking for performers who can sing and have an uplifting Broadway song in their heart to share with the world! This will take place in the Conejo Players Theatre parking lot on August 15 for two performances. 5pm and 7pm.

After they receive your completed audition form, they will contact you with an audition time on the evening you indicated. Please have your song background tracks queued and ready to go. No acapella auditions, please. You can find AUDITION FORM at https://rb.gy/vy7y01 (Please complete by Sunday July 5 at 7pm)

Director/Producer: Gabriel Vega and Beth Eslick

Fundraising Chair: Renee Delgado Rose

Audition Dates & Times:

Monday July 6, 7pm - 9:30pm

Tuesday July 7, 7pm - 9:30pm

Wednesday July 8, 7pm - 9:30pm

Audition Location: Live via Zoom!our

Performance Dates: August 15, 2020 at 5pm and 7pm.

The Conejo Players Theatre is a non-profit, non-Equity, community theatre. None of their actors or staff are given compensation.

Plot Summary: An evening of uplifting Broadway songs, performed by some of the best talent in the county. Dinner available onsite with Big Mann BBQ! And a Silent Auction Fundraiser!

All from the safety of your car (the sound is LIVE! via your FM radio!), food safely brought to your car (order/paid via your phone!), and lovely cool things available to bid on during intermission (also all done through your phone!)

For More Information: please contact Gabriel Vega at gabriel@gabrielvega.com

