Conejo Players Presents THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY Online

Conejo Players presents an online production of THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY.

Performances take place on November 6 and 7 at 7pm, and November 8 at 2pm.

Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday ten-year-old until the bulletin board on the wall above his bed comes loose and falls right on top of him. The next morning, Stanley wakes up flat. In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley - the ultimate exchange student - scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and cancelled from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond, all in an effort to become a three-dimensional boy once more.

To purchase, "Pay What You Can" tickets or for more info, visit www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715 or (Once you purchase a ticket, the Zoom link will be emailed to you.)

Cast: Sebastian Rodriguez as Stanley, Henry Lombardo as Arthur ,Adeline Reiger as Mrs. Lambchop, Neil MacCormack as Mr. Lambchop,Logan Fillipi as Caleb/Gendarme, Jake McDermott as Jackson/Cool Chuck, Sebastian Dunphy as Jacob/Sneak Thief, Julia Kirkpatrick as Cousin Sophie, Emily Bram as Bulletin Board, Mia Brown as Mrs. Cartero, Jack Goldsmith as Doctor Dan/Napoleon, Dulcemaria Peralta as Nurse Betty, Elijah Obiako as King Cool/O.Jay D'art, Emma Peleaz as Mona Lisa, Cecilia Diamond as Cool Callie

Director: Michael Kronenberg

Co-Music Directors: Jared Price & Zac Beeker

Co-Producers: Elena Mills & Beth Eslick

Choreographer: Dani Kirsch

Stage Manager: Brenda Miyamoto

Music Video Technician: David Stuart

