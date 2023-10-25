Conejo Players Perform CATCH ME IF YOU CAN in November

Opening November 10, 2023, the Conejo Players Theatre will present Catch Me If You Can. Based on the film and the true story, this high-flying musical comedy tells a story of chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Catch Me if You Can runs Nov. 10 – Dec. 3, 2023. Show times are 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 pm on Sundays, two Saturday matinees on Nov 25 and Dec 2 at 2:00, as well as a special discounted performance Thursday Nov 16 at 8 pm for $10 tickets. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call 805-495-3715.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks.