Conejo Players Perform CATCH ME IF YOU CAN in November

Catch Me if You Can runs Nov. 10 – Dec. 3, 2023.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look at 5-Star Theatricals's Production of OLIVER! Photo 4 Photos: First Look at 5-Star Theatricals's Production of OLIVER!

Conejo Players Perform CATCH ME IF YOU CAN in November

Opening November 10, 2023, the Conejo Players Theatre will present Catch Me If You Can. Based on the film and the true story, this high-flying musical comedy tells a story of chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Catch Me if You Can runs Nov. 10 – Dec. 3, 2023. Show times are 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 pm on Sundays, two Saturday matinees on Nov 25 and Dec 2 at 2:00, as well as a special discounted performance Thursday Nov 16 at 8 pm for $10 tickets. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call 805-495-3715.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Thousand Oaks

1
Broadway Hit THE CHER SHOW Comes To Thousand Oaks This December! Photo
Broadway Hit THE CHER SHOW Comes To Thousand Oaks This December!

The American Theatre Guild will present the stunning, brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW.

2
Review: OLIVER! at Bank Of America Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: OLIVER! at Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

What did our critic think of OLIVER! at Bank Of America Performing Arts Center? As the earliest Broadway musical ever to feature children playing major roles, Oliver! usually bristles with youthful excitement. But despite being marketed as a family-oriented musical, Oliver! is really inappropriate for younger audiences, and it was uncomfortable listening to parents trying to explain to their small children at intermission why that nice girl Nancy loves the bully Sikes and how being successful in picking people's pockets is a positive career move.

3
Conejo Players Perform CATCH ME IF YOU CAN in November Photo
Conejo Players Perform CATCH ME IF YOU CAN in November

Opening November 10, 2023, the Conejo Players Theatre will present Catch Me If You Can. Based on the film and the true story, this high-flying musical comedy tells a story of chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

4
JOSH GATES LIVE! Announced At the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Photo
JOSH GATES LIVE! Announced At the Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Josh Gates Live! at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center brings adventurer Josh Gates to the Fred Kavli Theatre for An Evening with Legends, Mysteries, and Tales of Adventure on February 18, 2024. Gates, host of Expedition Unknown, explores archaeological discoveries, historic mysteries, and scientific breakthroughs in his hit show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Thousand Oaks SHOWS
El viaje de los esqueletos in Thousand Oaks El viaje de los esqueletos
Teatro de las Americas (10/27-11/12)
Camerata Pacifica Presents Chamber Works by Ginastera, Paul Dean and Brahms in Thousand Oaks Camerata Pacifica Presents Chamber Works by Ginastera, Paul Dean and Brahms
Scherr Forum Theatre (11/12-11/12)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Thousand Oaks To Kill a Mockingbird
Bank of America Performing Arts Center [Fred Kavli Theatre] (6/25-6/30)
Catch Me If You Can in Thousand Oaks Catch Me If You Can
Conejo Players Theatre (11/10-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You