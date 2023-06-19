Complexions Contemporary Ballet Makes Its Thousand Oaks Debut!

Renowned New York City-based dance company, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, brings a spectacular evening of dance to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

Combining technical precision, power and passion, Complexions Contemporary Ballet transcends tradition in a groundbreaking mix of styles ranging from ballet to hip hop. Founded by former members of Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden, the company has been featured several times on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance? Complexions' high-octane movement astonishes audiences by pairing its fierce evocative style with musical ranges from David Bowie to Johann Bach.

Complexions represents one of the most recognized, diverse, inclusive, and respected performing arts brands in the world. The company's foremost innovation is that dance should be about removing boundaries, not reinforcing them. Whether it be the limiting traditions of a single style, period, venue, or culture, Complexions transcends them all, creating an open, continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of our world—and all its constituent cultures—as an interrelated whole.

For nearly three decades, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has been thrilling audiences around the globe with its full-throttle, high-intensity performances on five continents and in over 20 countries, committed to its mission of “bringing unity to the world one dance at a time.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10:00am and are priced from $65 - $35 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here.