Comedian Josh Thomas to Bring New Show LET'S TIDY UP to the Scherr Forum

Catch the Show at the Scherr Forum on November 30, 2023.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Australian comedian, author and actor Josh Thomas will bring his new show Let's Tidy Up to the Scherr Forum, Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

 

This is a show where Josh tidies up. Tidying up is not normally the stuff of gripping drama, it wouldn't be a propulsive narrative for most people but for Josh it's Everest, a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides. Written with award winning playwright, Lally Katz, he tries to work out how to do the small stuff.

After winning the hearts of Australia as an award-winning stand-up comedian and television panelist, Josh turned his hand to writing, acting, and producing and has garnered global recognition for his groundbreaking television comedies Please Like Me and Everything's Gonna Be Okay.

Please Like Me, is a world-renowned queer anthem and was inspired by Josh's own life. Josh, created, starred in and co-executive produced the series with the Australian Broadcasting Company. Over four critically acclaimed seasons, Please Like Me was nominated for an International Emmy Award, GLAAD Media Award and GALECA Dorian Award. In 2014 the series was awarded by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts with "Best Television Comedy Series." In addition, throughout its run Please Like Me was nominated by AACTA for "Best Screenplay," "Best Sound" and "Best Direction," and for his performance on-screen Josh received two nominations for "Best Performance in a Television Comedy.". All four seasons received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Currently, Josh is working on Good Person, a comedy-mystery series in development with Hulu & 20th, and he can be seen in season 2 of Everything's Gonna Be Okay, in which he serves as the creator, showrunner, executive producer and star.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $45 &  $35 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here

 




