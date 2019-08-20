ASSISTED LIVING: THE MUSICAL Comes To Thousand Oaks

The 85-minute vaudeville-esque revue Assisted Living: The Musical comes to the Scherr Forum Theatre for three shows only on Friday, Oct 4 at 7pm and Saturday, October 5 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm.

Forget everything your granny told you about Assisted Living! Assisted Living: The Musical is a one-act vaudevillian revue filled with original songs. It delivers laughs from the opening scene, when the show's host couple enters heaven, suspecting their son pulled the plug to get his hands-on Dad's vintage Corvette. They don't seem to mind. Instead, the couple fondly remembers Pelican Roost, an active, full-ser­vice retirement community, where 70-something is the new 20-something, and they party like it's 1969!

Created by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett, the show features 18 outrageous characters - all played by Compton and Bennett. The different characters sing and dance, revel and kvetch, celebrate and bloviate their way through later life. You'll laugh out loud to songs like "Help! I've Fallen (For You) And I Can't Get Up" and "Golf Cart Seduction." Assisted Living: The Musical is for everyone who is ag­ing or hopes to age. You'll see your parents, your friends and maybe some of yourself. Don't miss the show where the Associated Press says, "Audiences are laughing so hard, they cry!"

The theatrical duo Compton & Bennett first performed "Assisted Living: The Musical" way back in 2009 in Naples. Since then, the show has gone through many revisions with the help of a New York City creative team that included music director Skip Brevis of the Off-Broadway musical "Beehive." Now the duo is touring the country and playing to sold-out audiences

Single tickets are priced at $45 & $35 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





