Thinktank Theatre Will Bring Free Relaxed Performances Of ALL THE GREAT BOOKS (abridged) To The Shimberg Playhouse

ThinkTank Theatre makes it their mission to create theatre for all audiences and is one of the only professional companies in the Tampa Bay area to offer relaxed performances as part of their main stage series. This tradition will continue with their upcoming production of All the Great Books (abridged) playing in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. The Relaxed Performances for this upcoming production will take place Saturdays February 5th and 12th, 2022 at 3:00pm and, thanks to the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, these performances will be completely free of charge.

As a part of ThinkTank's vision to provide a theatrical experience that welcomes everyone, they offer Relaxed Performances for every mainstage Production in the season. For these performances, various elements of the show are adjusted to ensure that audience members with sensory based sensitivities can enjoy the theatre viewing experience. Relaxed Performances are open to everyone and especially crafted to enhance the show-going experience for members of the special needs community, families with younger children, and any theatre goer who might enjoy a more relaxed show experience.

Adjustments for Relaxed Performances include:

- Lighting adjusted to ensure no sudden changes to light or dark, no flashes, and no strobe effects.

- Volume adjusted to ensure no sudden loud noises, bangs, or screams.

- House lights will remain lit at half-power for easy access in and out of the theatre at any point before, during, and after the performance.

- Easy pathways in-and-out of the venue for participants who may need to leave/return at any point during the performance.

ThinkTank is excited to offer these Relaxed Performances for free for the first time. This was made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs and the company's corporate sponsor, Palma Ceia Fit Body. In lieu of ticket costs, they ask that those attending one of the Relaxed Performances consider making a donation to the Relaxed Performance Initiative. This way they can continue to provide free or reduced priced relaxed performances for future mainstage series productions and continue in their vision to provide a theatrical experience that is inclusive and welcoming of all audiences. Donation information will be provided the day of the performances or can be made by visiting www.ThinkTankTYA.org

In addition, ThinkTank hopes to offer two Relaxed Performance field trips for programs around the Tampa Bay area. The first will take place February 10th at the Shimberg Playhouse for Hillsborough County Programs and the other February 16th at freeFall theatre for Pinellas County Programs. The plan for these performances is to present a 75-minute version of the show and allow for a Q & A with those in attendance after the performance. A lesson plan will be provided to those schools that might be interested, aiding in the educational components for attending the show.

This marks ThinkTank's first time performing in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. The production is directed by Brianna Larson and stars Katie Calahan, Jessy Julianna, and Katie Huettel.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with a company like ThinkTank that is not only fostering the next generation of theatre artists, but is also truly dedicated to diversity and inclusion," says Larson.



Tickets for the Relaxed Performances can be reserved online or by calling the Straz Center Box Office at 813.229.STAR (7827). If your party needs special accommodations to see the show for any of the performances, please call the box office to make your reservations or purchase tickets. Tickets are reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis, so make reservations early.