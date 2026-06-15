The Studio@620 Reveals 2026-2027 Season Lineup

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Fresh off a theatrical season that broke records-including the single highest ticket-sales week in the venue's history for A Streetcar Named Desire and a virtually sold-out run of Cadillac Crew-The Studio@620 has announced its 2026-2027 mainstage lineup, presented by the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg.

Entering her third full year at the helm, Artistic Executive Director Erica Sutherlin is shifting the venue into high gear. Moving past an era of testing boundaries, the upcoming season leverages a deeper understanding of the Studio's intimate space, cutting-edge creative tools, and powerful community partnerships. The upcoming four-show lineup is united by a single, searing conceptual thread: The American Dream, and the radical assertion that this dream belongs to everyone.

Internal data from the past season reveals that 43% of the audiences entering the theater were entirely new to the Studio, signaling an unprecedented appetite for high-impact, culturally reflective storytelling in St. Petersburg.

"Last year was about challenging ourselves, pushing our production values, and seeing exactly how far we could stretch our space," says Erica Sutherlin, Artistic Executive Director. "Our community answered with overwhelming force. St. Pete doesn't just want passive entertainment; they want theater that wrestles with the complexities of identity and power. This season, we are taking those lessons and running full steam ahead. We are exploring the illusions, the heavy costs, and the hard-won triumphs of the American Dream, proving that anyone can stand at the center of these classic and contemporary narratives."

Art, Equity, and Wellness: A Partnership for a Healthier St. Pete

A healthier community is built on more than clinical care; it is built in communities where people are connected, where economic opportunity is shared, and where those who have been pushed to the margins are centered and heard.it By stepping on board as the 2026-2027 Presenting Season Sponsor, the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg recognizes that racial and health equity require us to transform the systems that shapes people's lives. This season's exploration of the American Dream goes to the heart of the social drivers the Foundation works to address every day - from workplace safety and economic inequity to the erasure of Black history and the generational toll of systemic racism.

"Art has always been a vehicle for truth-telling, and truth-telling is essential to systems change. We believe that inclusive, representative art reflects the full breadth of our community and is accessible to everyone in it. It is a cornerstone of a thriving, healthy community. The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg is honored to support that vision." - Dr. Kanika Tomalin, President and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg

Investing in the Future: Workforce Development on the Mainstage

A vital pillar of The Studio@620's evolution is its commitment to career sustainability within the local arts ecosystem. This season explicitly elevates two Artists-in-Residence to direct major mainstage productions and a third to an associate producer role, while intentionally slating the entire season's production teams with emerging professional designers. For several of these rising talents, the upcoming season will mark their very first professional theatrical credit. Made possible through a generous sponsorship from StoryN Studios, this creative workforce development initiative provides emerging artists with the institutional backing, financial resources, and high-visibility platforms necessary to scale their professional careers.

2026-2027 Mainstage Production Lineup

The Wash by Kelundra Smith

Dates: October 1 - October 11, 2026

Direction: Directed by Erica Sutherlin

Collaboration: A Co-production with Powerstories Theatre

Based on the true story of the 1881 Atlanta Washerwomen's Strike, The Wash unearths a crucial moment in labor history when a fierce collective of Black laundresses refused to wash clothes for pennies. At a time when modern labor movements and union discussions are dominating the national conversation, this historical comedy-drama shifts the American Dream away from a luxury pursuit and reframes it as a gritty, high-stakes battle for basic workplace dignity and human respect.

"Partnering with The Studio@620 to bring The Wash to St. Petersburg aligns perfectly with our mission to amplify true stories of remarkable women," says Clareann Despain, Powerstories Executive Artistic Director. "By combining our resources, we are able to give this electrifying piece of history the scale it deserves. It's an untold story of American labor that feels beautifully, fiercely contemporary."

Cabaret

Dates: February 4 - February 14, 2027

Direction: Directed by Larry Alexander

As the decadent 1920s collapse into the fractures of the 1930s, Cabaret explores the terrifying ease with which a society can look away from encroaching extremism. By stripping away massive proscenium spectacles, director Larry Alexander brings this musical masterpiece into an ultra-intimate, eight-actor configuration. Audiences will sit directly inside the Kit Kat Klub, making the erosion of freedom feel uncomfortably close and immediate. It asks a devastating question for 2027: What is the human cost of choosing entertainment over reality?

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? by Brian Quijada

Dates: April 1 - April 11, 2027

Direction: Directed by Artist-in-Residence Alexa Pérez

Collaboration: A Co-production with Story Keepers

When a young child asks a simple question during a school lesson on the Civil Rights Movement-"Where did we sit on the bus?"-the teacher has no answer. What follows is a high-energy, one-person theatrical tour de force using live-looped hip-hop beats and spoken word to investigate Latiné identity in America. Directed by Artist-in-Residence Alexa Pérez, this production directly challenges the historical erasure of marginalized voices within the traditional American curriculum, transforming a quest for belonging into a driving, rhythmic anthem.

"Story Keepers is proud to collaborate on a production that demands we look at history through a more inclusive lens," says Avery Anderson, Founder of Story Keepers. "What makes this project incredibly special is the Studio's commitment to workforce development. Watching our own values put into action as Alexa Pérez takes the helm of this technical, high-octane show is a testament to how we can meaningfully champion the next generation of professional theater makers."

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Dates: June 3 - June 13, 2027

Direction: Directed by Artist-in-Residence Patrick Arthur Jackson

Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece is the definitive autopsy of the capitalist promise. By placing this towering American tragedy in the hands of Artist-in-Residence Patrick Arthur Jackson, the Studio strips away mid-century nostalgia to deliver a raw, hyper-intimate staging. Following aging salesman Willy Loman as his illusions crumble, this production examines the crushing psychological and familial toll of chasing a rigged system-a theme that speaks directly to a modern generation wrestling with corporate burnout and economic disillusionment.

Expanding the Ecosystem: Series and Resident Companies

In addition to the mainstage theatrical season, The Studio@620 will continue to serve as the epicenter for multi-disciplinary art in downtown St. Petersburg. Audiences can look forward to upcoming programming announcements from the Studio's long-running flagship series, including the Radio Theatre Project (helmed by Artist-in-Residence Dylan Barlowe) and the late-night adult comedy staple Dirty John's.

Furthermore, the Studio's celebrated resident companies-contemporary dance collective projectAlchemy and the provocateurs of Dead Canary Theatre Company-will be unveiling their independent seasonal schedules in the coming weeks, promising a continuous stream of boundary-pushing performance art.

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