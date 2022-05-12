Photos: A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA Comes To FreeFall!

Two podcast hosts are brought in to investigate a haunting only to realize that they may have finally found the ghosts they've been looking for. This is the jumping off point for a world premiere play coming to freeFall on May 20.

Written by Rosa Fernandez and directed by Patrice Amon, A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA is a new play that delights, haunts and makes you think. A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA stars freeFall favorite Jen Diaz (freeFall's WHITE FANG and THE ROSE AND THE BEAST) and freeFall newcomers Alisha Espinosa, Lorinda Hawkins-Smith and Maiya Reaves. The play also features paranormal special effects, courtesy of Eugene Alcorn, that simply must be seen to be believed.

The creative team also features Scenic Design by Jeff Weber, Lighting Design by Joseph Oshry, Sound Design by The Ragan Bros and Costume Design by Carmen Amon.

Priscilla (Lorinda Hawkins-Smith) buys a home in the middle of nowhere with the hopes of turning it into a lucrative bed and breakfast. When she starts having paranormal experiences, she calls Sam (Maiya Reeves) and Jess (Alisha Espinosa) from the hit ghost-hunting show "A Skeptic and a Bruja" to help her. When Remy (Jen Diaz) actually sees a ghost, none of the women are prepared for the haunting they encounter next.

A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA runs one hour and forty minutes with one 15 minute intermission. The play contains adult themes and brief adult language and is not recommended for very small children. A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA runs May 20 through June 19, 2022.

Rosa Fernandez lives in Buffalo, NY full time with her husband and two children. She is an associate member of the Dramatist Guild and a two time participant of the Emmanuel Fried New Play Workshop facilitated by Road Less Traveled Productions in Buffalo, NY. She attended Brooklyn College for a BFA in Theater. Her play, Curse of the Puerto Ricans was a semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and runner up in the MetLife Nuestras Voces Playreading Series for Repertorio Español and made the 2020 Kilroys list.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.

Photo Credit: Dylan Jon Wade Cox