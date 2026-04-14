Lucy Darling Will Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall in June

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Carisa Hendrix, the performer behind the glamorous 1940s-style socialite Lucy Darling, is back on tour with her Las Vegas-style show, Lucy Darling in VIVA. The tour includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.

Hendrix first captured the world's attention in December 2024, when one TikTok clip of her improvisational crowd work skyrocketed to 21 million views. Since then, thousands have flocked to theaters nationwide to see the award-winning performer and find out what all the fuss is about. From coast to coast, her shows have sold out in record time, proof that Lucy Darling's blend of sarcasm, sweetness and old-Hollywood glamour has struck a chord with audiences.

Now, Hendrix is bringing more mischievous charm to the stage in VIVA — a vivacious vagabond variety show direct from fabulous Las Vegas. Featuring her razor-sharp wit, unquestionable advice, and skillful magic, VIVA is sure to leave you dazzled by all the glitz and glamour Vegas has to offer wherever you are.

Lucy is accompanied on piano by the viral redhead renegade Sarah Hester Ross (powerhouse vocalist, hilarious internet sensation, and daringly explicit singer-songwriter). This debonair duo's lively banter and effortless chemistry create a showstopping spectacle dripping in rhinestones.

Join Lucy as she brings her signature charm and mischief from screen to stage with the unmistakable extravagance of Las Vegas Boulevard.