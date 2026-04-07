American Stage Debuts Teen Musical Intensive With INTO THE WOODS JR.

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This summer, American Stage is launching a new Musical Theatre Intensive: a four-week camp designed to provide focused, immersive training for students ages 12 - 17.

Running July 6 - August 2 at American Stage, the program offers students the opportunity to build specialized skills and collaborate creatively in one of two tracks: Musical Theatre Performance or and Technical Theatre. The experience culminates in two performances of Into the Woods Jr., an abbreviated version of the theater's annual Park production, presented on the American Stage mainstage.

“It really boosts the kids,” says American Stage Director for Education John Pérez. “Not just their morale, but their sense of possibility that they themselves can wind up on that stage, wherever that may be. Whether that's American Stage, or a Broadway stage.”

Participants in the Performance track will follow a rotating daily schedule centered on core musical theatre disciplines, including acting, dance, and voice, building a strong foundation they can apply in rehearsal and performance. Students will also take part in weekly specialty classes – such as improv, voice & speech – designed to expand their artistic toolkit under the guidance of American Stage's teaching artists.

Students in the Technical Theatre track will follow a similarly robust curriculum, focusing on the essential elements of theatre production – including costume, set design, sound, lighting, props, and stage management.

At its heart, the program is about empowering the next generation of artists.

“We want to really do our part to help the kids see that a career in theatre can be something that's fully realized,” Pérez says. “Passion is where it begins, discipline is what shapes it. That's what it's all about.”

The Into the Woods Jr. Musical Theatre Intensive runs weekdays from July 6 - August 2. Registration is open now at www.americanstage.org.