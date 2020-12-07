Theatre Tallahassee Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Theatre Tallahassee presents a virtual theatre event, "The Lifespan of a Fact", a griping story about facts and how much they matter.

Jim Fingal, an intern for a prominent magazine, is given what ought to be an easy assignment by his editor, Emily Penrose: fact-check a 15 page "essay" by renowned writer John D'Agata about the suicide of a teenage boy in Las Vegas. What seems simple soon becomes anything but as Jim dives deeper into the essay, quickly embroiling fact-checker, author, and editor in a debate over where exactly the "truth" lies.

Content Warning: This production contains strong adult language and discussions of suicide. Viewer discretion advised.

Performances run November 28-December 12, 2020.

Purchase tickets at https://www.tallahasseearts.org/event/the-lifespan-of-a-fact/.

Shows View More Tallahassee Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You