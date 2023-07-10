RENT Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in August

Performances run August 17 – September 3, 2023.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Little Radical Theatrics Photo

Theatre Tallahassee presents its next MainStage Musical, Rent. Performances run August 17 – September 3, 2023.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson 
Musical Arrangements by Steve Skinner 

Original Concept/Additional Lyrics by Billy Aronson
Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements by Tim Weil
Dramaturg Lynn Thomson

Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

Content Warning: Strong adult language, adult themes; depictions of substance abuse, homelessness; mentions of suicide, self-harm, homophobia, AIDS


