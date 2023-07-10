RENT Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in August

Theatre Tallahassee presents its next MainStage Musical, Rent. Performances run August 17 – September 3, 2023.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Musical Arrangements by Steve Skinner

Original Concept/Additional Lyrics by Billy Aronson

Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements by Tim Weil

Dramaturg Lynn Thomson

Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

Content Warning: Strong adult language, adult themes; depictions of substance abuse, homelessness; mentions of suicide, self-harm, homophobia, AIDS

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tallahassee? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.