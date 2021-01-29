Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO

The show will be site-specific and take place at the Gulf Coast State College indoor Pool.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Gulf Coast State College is presenting a site-specific production of "Red Speedo" by Lucas Hnath at the GCSC Pool. Ray has swum his way to the eve of the Olympic trials. If he makes the team, he'll get a deal with Speedo. If he gets a deal with Speedo, he'll never need a real job. So when someone's stash of performance-enhancing drugs is found in the locker room fridge, threatening the entire team's Olympic fate, Ray has to crush the rumors or risk losing everything.

The show will be site-specific and take place at the Gulf Coast State College indoor Pool.

Recommended for mature audiences due to language. Masks and social distancing are required. Limited tickets available each night.

TICKETS: www.gulfcoast.edu/arts

Performance Dates:
February 12, 13, 19, 20 @ 7:30pm
February 14 & 21 @ 2:30pm

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO
Drew Rowell

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO
Susannah Lloyd, Drew Rowell, Ian Bingham and Shamiracle Ross

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO
Drew Rowell

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO
Drew Rowell

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO
Drew Rowell

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO
Drew Rowell

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO
Drew Rowell


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Jessica Vosk On Demand
Jessica Vosk On Demand
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET

Related Articles View More Tallahassee Stories   Shows
TheatreZone Announces Cast Change for AT THE MOVIES Photo

TheatreZone Announces Cast Change for AT THE MOVIES

Pensacola Opera Reopens This Week With CARMEN Photo

Pensacola Opera Reopens This Week With CARMEN

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! Florida State, Fallon The Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! Florida State, Fallon Theatre & More Take Home Wins!

TheatreZone Presents AT THE MOVIES Photo

TheatreZone Presents AT THE MOVIES


More Hot Stories For You

  • Brevard Music Center Pivots to Provide Valuable Covid Testing and Vaccinations
  • Ariana DeBose, Branford Marsalis, Mandolin Orange and More To Take Part in BIG NIGHT IN FOR THE ARTS
  • Robert Hartwell, Lauren Juengel, and Maya Bryant Join North Carolina Theatre in New Positions
  • Temple Theatre Presents CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE: A VALENTINE CABARET