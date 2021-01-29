Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO

Gulf Coast State College is presenting a site-specific production of "Red Speedo" by Lucas Hnath at the GCSC Pool. Ray has swum his way to the eve of the Olympic trials. If he makes the team, he'll get a deal with Speedo. If he gets a deal with Speedo, he'll never need a real job. So when someone's stash of performance-enhancing drugs is found in the locker room fridge, threatening the entire team's Olympic fate, Ray has to crush the rumors or risk losing everything.

The show will be site-specific and take place at the Gulf Coast State College indoor Pool.

Recommended for mature audiences due to language. Masks and social distancing are required. Limited tickets available each night.

TICKETS: www.gulfcoast.edu/arts

Performance Dates:

February 12, 13, 19, 20 @ 7:30pm

February 14 & 21 @ 2:30pm