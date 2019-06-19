MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Play at Theatre Tallahassee

Jun. 19, 2019  

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Play at Theatre TallahasseeAll aboard! Murder on the Orient Express will take off at Theatre Tallahassee Oct. 24 and run through Nov. 10, 2019.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.

The play is based off of Agatha Christie's detective novel, and adapted by Ken Ludwig. In March 2017, it premiered at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey with Emily Mann directing and Allan Corduner starring as Hercule Poirot.

Other adaptations of the story include computer games, made-for-TV specials, the original 1974 film and the 2017 remake which featured stage favorites such as: Leslie Odom Jr. as "Dr. Arbuthnot," Josh Gadd as "Hector MacQueen" and Dame Judy Dench as "Princess Dragomiroff."

For tickets and more information about Theatre Tallahassee's production of Murder on the Orient Express, tap here.



