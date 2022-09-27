Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MISERY Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Month

Performances will run Oct 20 – Nov 6, 2022.

Sep. 27, 2022  
Misery comes to Theatre Tallahassee next month. Performances will run Oct 20 - Nov 6, 2022. Written by William Goldman, the play is based on the novel by Stephen King.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain.

Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.


