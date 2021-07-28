LOVE, LOSS, & WHAT I WORE Comes To Theatre Tallahassee 8/26

Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's LOVE, LOSS, & WHAT I WORE, based on the novel of the same name by Ilene Beckerman, is coming to Theatre Tallahassee next month!

Clothing becomes a time capsule in this series of monologues and vignettes that explore love, loss, and what it means to be a woman. Purses and prom dresses, boots and bras, finding a wedding dress and fashion faux pas are all explored, through the eyes of multiple women as they talk about their mothers, sisters, friends, lovers, and the sometimes overcomplicated relationship between women and clothes.

The company features Michelle Nickens, Marteen Blackwell-Flanagan

Shiloh Elliott, Samantha Algaze, Faith MacGregor and Debbie Frost.

The production is directed by Ann Kinnebrew, with Scenic Design by Melissa Findley, Lighting Design by Patrick Campbell, and Lizzie Cochran servers as Stage Manager.

For tickets and more visit https://theatretallahassee.org/2021-2022-season/love-loss-what-i-wore-2021/.