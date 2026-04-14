Friends with the Write Stuff to Present 3rd Annual Playwriting Festival at Theatre Tallahassee

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Friends with the Write Stuff will return with its 3rd Annual Playwriting Festival on April 24-26, 2026, filling Theatre Tallahassee's Studio space with staged readings, lively conversation, and the electric thrill of hearing brand-new work out loud for the first time.

This three-day event celebrates emerging and established playwrights through short play showcases ("Vignettes"), full-length readings with talkbacks, a playwright panel, and networking events designed to connect artists and audiences. With more than 20 playwrights from across Florida represented, the festival offers a fast-paced, welcoming way to discover new voices-whether you're a theatre regular, an aspiring writer, or simply curious about how plays are made.

Attendees can choose a single session or dive into the full weekend. Programming includes:

Opening reception and community meet-ups

The Write Stuff: Playwrights Unscripted panel discussion

Several Vignettes Showcases featuring short plays across the weekend

Four full-length readings with talkbacks

A special interactive feature: the Stage Write Challenge, where participants receive a prompt, write overnight, and share their new pages during a reveal session

Ticket Options

Full Weekend Pass - $25 (includes all readings/showcases Fri-Sun, reception, networking events, panels/talkbacks, special engagements, and Stage Write Challenge reveal & results)

Single-session tickets - $10 (Friday Night Only; Saturday Day Only; Saturday Night Only; Sunday Day Only; Sunday Night Only)

Schedule Highlights:

Friday, April 24

6:00 PM Reception

7:00 PM The Write Stuff: Playwrights Unscripted (panel discussion)

8:00 PM Vignettes Showcase (Short Plays) - Part 1

10:00 PM Stage Write Challenge Kickoff

Saturday, April 25

12:00 PM Stage Write Challenge Reveal

1:30 PM Full-Length Reading + Talkback: Broken (Michelle R. Nickens)

4:00 PM Vignettes Showcase - Part 2

4:30 PM Special Engagement: The Man at the Gate (Brian Davis)

6:00 PM Networking Event

7:00 PM Vignettes Showcase - Part 3

8:00 PM Full-Length Reading + Talkback: Olivia's Fate (Bert A. Mitchell)

Sunday, April 26

1:00 PM Vignettes Showcase - Part 4

2:00 PM Full-Length Reading + Talkback: Pending Endings (Bev DeMello)

4:00 PM Networking Event

5:00 PM Vignettes Showcase - Part 5

6:00 PM Full-Length Reading + Talkback: The Devouring and the Star (Danielle Wirsansky)

8:00 PM Closing Remarks