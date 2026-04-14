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Friends with the Write Stuff to Present 3rd Annual Playwriting Festival at Theatre Tallahassee

The festival will feature 20+ Florida playwrights, staged readings, and more.

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Friends with the Write Stuff to Present 3rd Annual Playwriting Festival at Theatre Tallahassee Image

Friends with the Write Stuff will return with its 3rd Annual Playwriting Festival on April 24-26, 2026, filling Theatre Tallahassee's Studio space with staged readings, lively conversation, and the electric thrill of hearing brand-new work out loud for the first time.

This three-day event celebrates emerging and established playwrights through short play showcases ("Vignettes"), full-length readings with talkbacks, a playwright panel, and networking events designed to connect artists and audiences. With more than 20 playwrights from across Florida represented, the festival offers a fast-paced, welcoming way to discover new voices-whether you're a theatre regular, an aspiring writer, or simply curious about how plays are made.

Attendees can choose a single session or dive into the full weekend. Programming includes:

  • Opening reception and community meet-ups
  • The Write Stuff: Playwrights Unscripted panel discussion
  • Several Vignettes Showcases featuring short plays across the weekend
  • Four full-length readings with talkbacks
  • A special interactive feature: the Stage Write Challenge, where participants receive a prompt, write overnight, and share their new pages during a reveal session

Ticket Options

  • Full Weekend Pass - $25 (includes all readings/showcases Fri-Sun, reception, networking events, panels/talkbacks, special engagements, and Stage Write Challenge reveal & results)
  • Single-session tickets - $10 (Friday Night Only; Saturday Day Only; Saturday Night Only; Sunday Day Only; Sunday Night Only)

Schedule Highlights:

Friday, April 24

  • 6:00 PM Reception
  • 7:00 PM The Write Stuff: Playwrights Unscripted (panel discussion)
  • 8:00 PM Vignettes Showcase (Short Plays) - Part 1
  • 10:00 PM Stage Write Challenge Kickoff

Saturday, April 25

  • 12:00 PM Stage Write Challenge Reveal
  • 1:30 PM Full-Length Reading + Talkback: Broken (Michelle R. Nickens)
  • 4:00 PM Vignettes Showcase - Part 2
  • 4:30 PM Special Engagement: The Man at the Gate (Brian Davis)
  • 6:00 PM Networking Event
  • 7:00 PM Vignettes Showcase - Part 3
  • 8:00 PM Full-Length Reading + Talkback: Olivia's Fate (Bert A. Mitchell)

Sunday, April 26

  • 1:00 PM Vignettes Showcase - Part 4
  • 2:00 PM Full-Length Reading + Talkback: Pending Endings (Bev DeMello)
  • 4:00 PM Networking Event
  • 5:00 PM Vignettes Showcase - Part 5
  • 6:00 PM Full-Length Reading + Talkback: The Devouring and the Star (Danielle Wirsansky)
  • 8:00 PM Closing Remarks







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