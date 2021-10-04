Florida State University Presents NEWSIES
Performances run October 15-24, 2021.
Cheer on a band of orphan newsboys challenging their personal Goliath within a corrupt establishment in this high-energy musical inspired by true events.
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Jack Feldman
Book by Harvey Fierstein Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.
DISNEY'S NEWSIES is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. Phone 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.mtishows.com
Learn more at https://openingnights.fsu.edu/events/newsies/.
Show Times
- Friday, October 15, 2021 8:00 PM
- Saturday, October 16, 2021 8:00 PM
- Sunday, October 17, 2021 2:00 PM
- Wednesday, October 20, 2021 8:00 PM
- Thursday, October 21, 2021 8:00 PM
- Friday, October 22, 2021 8:00 PM
- Saturday, October 23, 2021 8:00 PM
- Sunday, October 24, 2021 2:00 PM