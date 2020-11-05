Florida State University College of Music Presents a Livestream

The concert takes place on November 6.

The Florida State University College of Music presents the University Symphony Orchestra in a Livestream Concert.

The concert features Alexander Jiménez, Conductor and Shannon Thomas, Violin.

The University Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Alexander Jiménez will light up the evening with works for chamber orchestra. Stravinsky's Suites for Small Orchestra will provide a sparkling opening to this livestream concert as they share the composer's early migration towards Neoclassicism.

Ralph Vaughan William's beautiful The Lark Ascending with its musical imagery based on the poem by George Meredith continues the program with FSU faculty violinist Shannon Thomas providing the floating and soaring solo moments. The 250th celebration of Beethoven's birth continues with the imaginative Symphony No. 8 in F Major, a work that, though shorter in duration, shares the innovative mind of this legendary composer.

This concert is dedicated to Dr. Nancy Fowler, a longtime College of Music faculty member and supporter.

Learn more at https://www.tallahasseearts.org/event/university-symphony-orchestra-livestream/.

