Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) comes to Theatre Tallahassee in December. Performances run December 7-17, 2023. The production is written by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season!

Director: Andy Arribas