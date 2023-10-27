Don’t Dress For Dinner is now playing at Theatre Tallahassee. Performances run through November 12, 2023. The production is written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Hawdon.

Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse, whilst his wife, Jacqueline, is away. He has arranged for a cordon bleu cook to prepare gourmet delights, and has invited his best friend, Robert, along too to provide the alibi. It’s foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? Well… suppose Robert turns up not realizing quite why he has been invited. Suppose Robert and Jacqueline are secret lovers, and consequently determined that Jacqueline will NOT leave for the weekend. Suppose the cook has to pretend to be the mistress and the mistress can’t cook. Suppose everyone’s alibi gets confused with everyone else’s. An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.

(This play is a sequel — of sorts — to the play Boeing Boeing)

Content Warning: Mild adult themes, innuendo